LONDON Aug 4 David Rudisha, the 800 metres world-record holder, will follow in his father's footsteps when he runs in the 4x400 metres relay at the London Olympics, the Kenyan said on Saturday.

Rudisha's father Daniel ran in the event at the 1968 Mexico City Games and won a silver medal.

"I'm more flexible this year, it's the Olympics," Rudisha junior told a news conference in the Olympic Park near the athletics stadium.

"The relay's after the 800 so I said to the Kenyan Federation I could be ready to run 4x400. I'm ready and they allowed me. I'm looking forward to competing."

Rudisha begins his quest for a first Olympic gold medal in the discipline he excels in, the 800 metres, on Monday with the final three days later. (Reporting by Tom Pilcher, Editing by Clare Fallon)