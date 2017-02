LONDON Aug 11 Russia's Sergey Kirdyapkin won gold in the men's 50km race walk on Saturday in a new Olympic record time of 3 hours 35.59 minutes.

The 32-year-old double world champion finished ahead of Australia's Jared Tallent, who collected his second consecutive Olympic silver medal in a time of 3:36:53.

China's Si Tianfeng won bronze in a time of 3:37:16. (Reporting by Neil Maidment, editing by Mark Meadows)