By Neil Maidment
LONDON Aug 11 Britain's Mo Farah won the 5,000
metres title and his second Olympic gold medal with a
sensational late charge on Saturday amid deafening roars from a
crowd witnessing another contender for the greatest moment of
the Games.
Farah became the seventh man to win both the 5,000m and
10,000m events at the same Olympics with a blistering last lap
that took him over the line in 13 minutes 41.66 seconds.
"I wanted a gold medal for each of my two girls on the way.
They could come any day now! It has all worked out well. Two
gold medals. Who would have thought that?" said Farah, who was
also the first Briton to win either title.
"It's been a long journey of grafting and grafting," he
added as spectators chanted his name.
Dejen Gebremeskel of Ethiopia, this year's fastest man,
finished in a time of 13:41.98 in silver with Kenya's Thomas
Pkemei Longosiwa in bronze.
Reminiscent of the thunderous roars that filled the Olympic
stadium a week ago to pull Farah across the line, the
29-year-old timed his race to perfection and delivered a second
gold with a courageous last lap he covered in under 53 seconds.
Having been pushed about in the qualifying heats Farah had
stayed out of trouble at the back of the pack in a slow set of
opening laps and resisted the temptation to kick on when the
pace picked up at the halfway stage.
Much like the 10,000, the slow pace was perfect for Farah
who was able to move in and out of the pack at will before
taking control as the end approached.
With around two laps remaining and showing no signs of the
tired legs he had admitted to in qualifying, he made his move to
huge roars from the crowd.
Farah picked up the pace and worked hard to see off a number
of late challenges before accelerating away from Gebremeskel on
the home straight to cross the line to screams and cheers.
COACH SALAZAR
An elated Farah began his celebrations by doing a few
sit-ups before running to greet the crowd and hugging his coach
Alberto Salazar, who has helped turn Farah into a world-class
athlete since he moved to America in 2011 to work with him.
Farah, who moved to England from Mogadishu, Somalia at the
age of eight, grabbed headlines in 2010 with 5,000 and 10,000
European titles but his profile has rocketed since moving to the
U.S., winning the world 5,000 title and silver in the 10,000.
This year he added a second European 5,000 title.
Farah's American training partner and friend Galen Rupp, who
took 10,000m silver in London, said he was under instructions to
protect Farah's small frame.
"I'm thrilled for him, it really couldn't have happened to a
better guy," said Rupp who finished the race in seventh.
"He said 'you're a bit of a bigger guy so I'll have you in
there to protect me'."
The world's three fastest men this year, Ethiopia's
Gebremeskel and Hagos Gebrhiwet, and Kenya's Isiah Kiplangat
Koech, were seen as Farah's biggest rivals for gold after
setting piercing times this season and having fresher legs.
On the night, Gebremeskel looked the most dangerous of the
trio.
His very late charge on the home straight forced Farah to
stick the burners on once more having already seen off concerted
efforts from American Bernard Lagat and Longosiwa.
"He's a great man. His finishing is really, really good and
to be honest mine's not that bad either. On this special
occasion he was just better than me," said the 22-year-old
Gebremeskel.
