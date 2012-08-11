LONDON Aug 12 Just when Britain's double Olympic champion Mo Farah thought his Saturday night could not get any better, Jamaica's Usain Bolt decided to borrow his trademark celebration as he crossed the line in a world-record time in the 4x100 relay on Saturday.

Never short of a celebration, the world's fastest man chose Farah's 'Mobot' - where he places his hands on his head to create an 'M' for Mo - as the perfect pose for a finish being beamed around the globe.

To share the stage with Bolt - the pair later swapped poses on the podium - was a strange spotlight for such a quiet man, but it may be something Farah will have to get used to following his success in London.

"Usain Bolt is a legend, what he does for the sport is amazing. For him to the 'Mobot' when he's breaking a world record was unbelievable," said Farah after winning the 5,000 metres on Saturday to add to the 10,000 crown he roared to a week ago.

Farah's victory, which made him the seventh man to win both events at the same Olympics and the first Briton to win either, will go down as one of the Games' greatest moments, illustrated by deafening roars from the crowd and chants of 'Mo' that reverberated around the stadium.

"As a young athlete you dream of becoming an Olympic champion. To do it twice is just unbelievable," the 29-year-old said.

"The crowd was inspiring, if it wasn't for them I don't think I would have dug in as deep. It just got louder and louder, it reminded me of when you go to a football match and somebody scores a goal - wow."

Farah, whose career has blossomed since moving to the U.S. under coach Alberto Salazar, has been through a variety of training methods including altitude training in Kenya ahead of his London Olympics return and said he had also been racking up the miles in preparation.

"I've been working out in the winter over 120 miles a week, week in, week out, so there were days when I got up and I'm tired, but when you have a vision and you have a dream, you dig in more. I'm just excited, these two medals mean a lot to me." (Editing by Ed Osmond)