LONDON, Aug 8 LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) -
Men's athletics 5000m first round results.
The top qualifiers were Ethiopia's Dejen Gebremeskel with
13:15.15, Ethiopia's Yenew Alamirew with 13:15.39 and Kenya's
Thomas Pkemei Longosiwa with 13:15.41.
Results Table
Heat 2
1. Dejen Gebremeskel (Ethiopia) 13 minutes 15.15
seconds Q
2. Yenew Alamirew (Ethiopia) 13:15.39 Q
3. Thomas Pkemei Longosiwa (Kenya) 13:15.41 Q
4. Bernard Lagat (U.S.) 13:15.45 Q
5. Abdalaati Iguider (Morocco) 13:15.49 Q
6. Galen Rupp (U.S.) 13:17.56 Q
7. Moses Ndiema Kipsiro (Uganda) 13:17.68 Q
8. Cameron Levins (Canada) 13:18.29 Q
9. Juan Luis Barrios (Mexico) 13:21.01 Q
10. Mumin Gala (Djibouti) 13:21.21 Q
11. Abrar Osman Adem (Eritrea) 13:24.40
12. Nick McCormick (Britain) 13:25.70
13. Polat Kemboi Arikan (Turkey) 13:27.21
14. Rabah Aboud (Algeria) 13:28.38
15. Abraham Kiplimo (Uganda) 13:31.57
16. Craig Mottram (Australia) 13:40.24
17. Alistair Ian Cragg (Ireland) 13:47.01
18. Soufiyan Bouqantar (Morocco) 13:47.63
19. Javier Carriqueo (Argentina) 13:57.07
20. Abdullah Abdulaziz Aljoud (Saudi Arabia) 14:11.12
21. Ruben Sanca (Cape Verde) 14:35.19
Heat 1
1. Hayle Ibrahimov (Azerbaijan) 13:25.23 Q
2. Isiah Kiplangat Koech (Kenya) 13:25.64 Q
3. Mohamed Farah (Britain) 13:26.00 Q
4. Lopez Lomong (U.S.) 13:26.16 Q
5. Hagos Gebrhiwet (Ethiopia) 13:26.16 Q
6. Edwin Cheruiyot Soi (Kenya) 13:27.06
7. Arne Gabius (Germany) 13:28.01
8. Daniele Meucci (Italy) 13:28.71
9. Moukheld Al-Outaibi (Saudi Arabia) 13:31.47
10. Bilisuma Shugi (Bahrain) 13:31.84
11. Hassan Hirt (France) 13:35.36
12. Yuki Sato (Japan) 13:38.22
13. David McNeill (Australia) 13:45.88
14. Olivier Irabaruta (Burundi) 13:46.25
15. Aziz Lahbabi (Morocco) 13:47.57
16. Amanuel Mesel (Eritrea) 13:48.13
17. Collis Birmingham (Australia) 13:50.39
18. Serhiy Lebid (Ukraine) 13:53.15
19. Geofrey Kusuro (Uganda) 13:59.74
20. Hussain Jamaan Alhamdah (Saudi Arabia) 14:00.43
21. Rene Herrera (Philippines) 14:44.11
. Teklemariam Medhin (Eritrea) DNS
(Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit)