Cycling-Perkins swaps Australia for Russia in Tokyo 2020 bid
MELBOURNE, Feb 15 Australian two-time world champion track cyclist Shane Perkins has switched allegiance to Russia in a bid to compete at the 2020 Tokyo Games.
LONDON Aug 9 Kenya's David Rudisha stormed to 800 metres gold in a world record time at the London Olympics on Thursday to cap four years of dominance of the two-lap event.
The 23-year-old world champion scorched around the Olympic Stadium in one minute 40.91 to beat the record mark of 1.41.01 he set back in 2010.
Nijel Amos of Botswana won silver in 1.41.73, while bronze went to Timothy Kitum of Kenya in 1.42.53, both athletes running personal bests.
Rudisha followed his father Daniel, who won a silver in the 4x400m relay in Mexico in 1968, as a Games medallist but is the first Olympic champion from his Maasai tribe. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Ed Osmond)
MELBOURNE, Feb 15 Australian two-time world champion track cyclist Shane Perkins has switched allegiance to Russia in a bid to compete at the 2020 Tokyo Games.
MONACO, Feb 14 Jamaican sprint great Usain Bolt says he has no regrets about his decision to retire from athletics in 2017 as he has accomplished everything he wants to in the sport.
ST MORITZ, Switzerland, Feb 14 Mathieu Faivre anchored France to nations' team gold on Tuesday and their first medal of the 2017 Alpine skiing world championships.