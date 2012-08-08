LONDON, Aug 8 The United States' Ashton Eaton
won the Olympic men's athletics decathlon 100 m at the 2012
London Games on Wednesday with 10.35 at the Olympic Stadium in
London.
The current leaders after this phase are the United States'
Ashton Eaton with 1011 points, the United States' Trey Hardee
with 994 points and Canada's Damian Warner with 980 points.
Results Table
100m Overall
1. Ashton Eaton (U.S.) 10.35 1011
2. Trey Hardee (U.S.) 10.42 994
3. Damian Warner (Canada) 10.48 980
4. Oleksiy Kasyanov (Ukraine) 10.56 961
5. Rico Freimuth (Germany) 10.65 940
6. Luiz Alberto De Araujo (Brazil) 10.70 929
7. Daniel Awde (Britain) 10.71 926
8. Eduard Mihan (Belarus) 10.74 919
9. Sergey Sviridov (Russia) 10.78 910
10. Yordani Garcia (Cuba) 10.8 906
11. Eelco Sintnicolaas (Netherlands) 10.85 894
12. Jangy Addy (Liberia) 10.89 885
13. Mihail Dudas (Serbia) 10.9 883
14. Dmitriy Karpov (Kazakhstan) 10.91 881
15. Darius Draudvila (Lithuania) 10.95 872
16. Ingmar Vos (Netherlands) 10.98 865
17. Edgards Erins (Latvia) 10.99 863
18. Ilya Shkurenyov (Russia) 11.01 858
19. Hans Van Alphen (Belgium) 11.05 850
20. Pascal Behrenbruch (Germany) 11.06 847
21. Willem Coertzen (South Africa) 11.09 841
22. Brent Newdick (New Zealand) 11.10 838
23. Kurt Felix (Grenada) 11.12 834
24. Attila Szabo (Hungary) 11.15 827
25. Gonzalo Barroilhet (Chile) 11.18 821
26. Leonel Suarez (Cuba) 11.27 801
27. Kevin Mayer (France) 11.32 791
27. Keisuke Ushiro (Japan) 11.32 791
29. Rifat Artikov (Uzbekistan) 11.37 780
30. Jan Felix Knobel (Germany) 11.42 769
31. Roman Sebrle (Czech Republic) 11.54 744