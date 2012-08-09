Cycling-Perkins swaps Australia for Russia in Tokyo 2020 bid
MELBOURNE, Feb 15 Australian two-time world champion track cyclist Shane Perkins has switched allegiance to Russia in a bid to compete at the 2020 Tokyo Games.
LONDON, Aug 9 Ashton Eaton of the United States won the Olympic gold medal in the men's decathlon on Thursday. Trey Hardee of the United States won the silver and Cuba's Leonel Suarez won the bronze.
Results Table
100m Long Shot High 400m 110m Discus Pole Javelin 1500m Overall
Jump Put Jump Hurdles Throw Vault Throw 1. Ashton Eaton (U.S.) 10.35 8.03 14.66 2.05 46.90 13.56 42.53 5.20 61.96 4:33.59 8869
2. Trey Hardee (U.S.) 10.42 7.53 15.28 1.99 48.11 13.54 48.26 4.80 66.65 4:40.94 8671
3. Leonel Suarez (Cuba) 11.27 7.52 14.50 2.11 49.04 14.45 45.75 4.70 76.94 4:30.08 8523
4. Hans Van Alphen (Belgium) 11.05 7.64 15.48 2.05 49.18 14.89 48.28 4.80 61.69 4:22.50 8447
5. Damian Warner (Canada) 10.48 7.54 13.73 2.05 48.20 14.38 45.90 4.70 62.77 4:29.85 8442
6. Rico Freimuth (Germany) 10.65 7.21 14.87 1.90 48.06 13.89 49.11 4.90 57.37 4:37.62 8320
7. Oleksiy Kasyanov (Ukraine) 10.56 7.55 14.45 1.99 48.44 14.09 46.72 4.60 54.87 4:33.68 8283
8. Sergey Sviridov (Russia) 10.78 7.45 14.42 1.99 48.91 15.42 47.43 4.60 68.42 4:36.63 8219
9. Willem Coertzen (So Africa) 11.09 7.17 13.79 2.05 48.56 14.15 43.58 4.50 64.79 4:26.52 8173
10. Pascal Behrenbruch(Germany) 11.06 7.15 15.67 1.96 50.04 14.33 44.71 4.70 64.80 4:37.46 8126
11. E Sintnicolaas(Netherlands) 10.85 7.37 14.18 1.93 48.85 14.43 32.26 5.30 58.82 4:31.17 8034
12. Brent Newdick (New Zealand) 11.10 7.36 15.09 1.96 50.22 15.02 46.15 4.70 59.82 4:38.20 7988
13. Gonzalo Barroilhet (Chile) 11.18 6.80 14.49 2.05 51.07 14.12 41.27 5.40 57.25 4:48.23 7972
14. Yordani Garcia (Cuba) 10.80 6.75 14.48 1.99 48.76 14.24 42.27 4.60 59.85 4:38.57 7956
15. Kevin Mayer (France) 11.32 7.17 14.05 2.05 48.76 15.59 41.20 4.70 62.41 4:23.02 7952
16. Ilya Shkurenyov (Russia) 11.01 7.25 12.89 2.02 49.81 14.39 43.51 5.10 53.81 4:42.80 7948
17. Eduard Mihan (Belarus) 10.74 6.94 14.75 1.93 48.42 14.15 44.42 4.40 55.69 4:38.06 7928
18. Dmitriy Karpov (Kazakhstan) 10.91 7.21 16.47 1.99 49.83 14.40 44.93 5.10 49.93 5:16.83 7926
19. Luiz A De Araujo (Brazil) 10.70 7.16 13.52 1.93 48.25 14.79 44.76 4.60 51.59 4:38.04 7849
20. Keisuke Ushiro (Japan) 11.32 6.86 13.59 1.99 50.78 15.47 46.66 4.90 66.38 4:39.33 7842
21. Ingmar Vos (Netherlands) 10.98 7.27 13.77 1.96 49.62 14.61 42.26 4.50 61.60 4:50.01 7805
22. Edgards Erins (Latvia) 10.99 6.98 13.45 1.93 50.62 15.22 45.10 4.50 57.35 4:35.88 7649
23. Jangy Addy (Liberia) 10.89 6.90 14.97 1.93 48.64 14.23 45.61 4.20 50.36 5:08.14 7586
24. Attila Szabo (Hungary) 11.15 6.96 13.93 1.90 50.83 14.92 45.14 4.60 58.84 4:53.81 7581
25. Darius Draudvila(Lithuania) 10.95 7.12 15.17 1.96 50.13 14.87 46.43 4.20 50.16 5:03.14 7557
26. Rifat Artikov (Uzbekistan) 11.37 6.41 14.11 1.93 51.91 14.74 43.53 4.40 56.62 5:09.52 7203
. Kurt Felix (Grenada) DNS
. Mihail Dudas (Serbia) DNS
. Roman Sebrle (Czech Republic) DNF . Daniel Awde (Britain) DNF . Jan Felix Knobel (Germany) DNF . Mihail Dudas (Serbia) DNF . Kurt Felix (Grenada) DNF
