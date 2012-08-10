LONDON Aug 10 Olympic decathlon champion Ashton
Eaton lived up to the title of the world's greatest athlete with
a dominant 198-point victory on Thursday although the exhausted
gold medallist said he felt anything but.
The two-day 10-discipline epic truly encapsulates the
Olympic motto of 'faster, higher, stronger' yet Eaton wanted
improvement.
"For me to consider myself the world's greatest athlete I'd
have to really amaze myself in every single event," Eaton told
reporters.
Decathlon incorporates sprints, jumps, throws and, finally,
a 1,500 metres slog that invariably leaves a trail of shattered
athletes lying on the track before they pick themselves up for a
traditional group lap of honour to celebrate the fact they made
it to the end in one piece.
Eaton, who set a world record of 9,039 points in June, won
gold with 8,869, 24 short of the Olympic record.
His Herculean efforts impressed double Olympic sprint
champion Usain Bolt, who declared himself a legend after
retaining his 100 and 200 titles from Beijing.
"I'm a great athlete but to do 10 events, especially the
1,500 metres, I gotta give it to him," said Bolt whose every
move in the stadium received a rock star reception from the
adoring crowd.
In contrast, the graft of the decathletes went virtually
unnoticed at times as they fought for attention against the more
glamorous events even though they were the first on the track
and the last to leave.
'ICE BATH'
"I got more sleep than I did in Daegu (at the world
championships), six hours, so not bad," Eaton said of his night
after the first day of competition.
"You have to come through the mixed zone (to talk to the
media), then we go in and try to eat. There's physio - you have
to cool down of course because it's 400 metres - and then travel
back to the village is not five minutes, it's 15-20.
"Eat, ice bath and then by the time you're in bed, you've
got to get up early to warm up," he told reporters.
Their final event on Wednesday, the 400, was at 2030 local
time and the decathletes were back for the 110 hurdles less than
12 hours later with spectators still flooding in through the
entrances.
In a technical discipline that often thwarts the
specialists, hurdles clattered to the floor in each of the
heats.
Eaton hit the eighth barrier and grimaced as he desperately
lunged to the line, 0.02 seconds behind world champion Trey
Hardee who shouted with joy at a personal best time.
Then the athletes left the track and headed into the dark
recesses of the stadium to recuperate before the start of the
discus 30 minutes later.
'COLD CHICKEN'
"Sometimes people go back to the village. I chose to stay
here and sit in the rest room and eat cold chicken and noodles,"
Eaton said.
"Sometimes you're just sitting in there wondering what
someone's doing in a different event or you're sitting there
doing nothing thinking 'why aren't we doing anything'?
"We would much rather be doing something but it's typical
decathlon. I understand it's difficult to fit us into an Olympic
schedule. I guess we're used to it."
The 24-year-old was almost five metres down on his best in
the discus with 42.53 and could seen practising his swing and
spin with a towel in between throws.
But rest and respite was still a way off for Eaton.
As the afternoon sun beat down on the stadium the
competitors huddled under purple parasols in search of shade
during the three-hour pole vault competition.
At least they had vociferous support from the many that
stayed behind after the session had officially ended. The
time-table of decathlons can mean some events take place in
practically empty stadiums.
Easily identifiable in his bright yellow spikes, the
American virtually sealed the gold medal with his 5.20 in the
pole vault, allowing himself to celebrate and then with a wave
and a smile he was off for a couple of hours rest.
"After pole vault's done then it's like 'okay here's what
you have to do in javelin, here's what you have to do in
1,500'," Eaton said.
A personal best of 61.96 followed in the javelin to give
Eaton a cushion of 151 points going into the dreaded 1,500 and
there was a look of relief on his face when he crossed the line,
although it was hard to tell whether that was because he had the
gold or simply because the ordeal over.
"I have fun doing what I'm doing and it's easy for me to go
to practise - actually that's not true, sometimes it's not,"
Eaton said with a smile.
(Editing by Ed Osmond)