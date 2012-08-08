LONDON, Aug 8 Ashton Eaton of the United States won the Olympic men's decathlon
400m event on Wednesday. The current leaders are Eaton, Trey Hardee of the United States and
Damian Warner of Canada.
Results Table
100m Long Shot High 400m
Jump Put Jump Overall
1. Ashton Eaton (U.S.) 10.35 8.03 14.66 2.05 46.90 4661
2. Trey Hardee (U.S.) 10.42 7.53 15.28 1.99 48.11 4441
3. Damian Warner (Canada) 10.48 7.54 13.73 2.05 48.20 4386
4. Oleksiy Kasyanov (Ukraine) 10.56 7.55 14.45 1.99 48.44 4346
5. Hans Van Alphen (Belgium) 11.05 7.64 15.48 2.05 49.18 4342
6. Leonel Suarez (Cuba) 11.27 7.52 14.50 2.11 49.04 4265
7. Sergey Sviridov (Russia) 10.78 7.45 14.42 1.99 48.91 4246
8. Dmitriy Karpov (Kazakhstan) 10.91 7.21 16.47 1.99 49.83 4241
9. Rico Freimuth (Germany) 10.65 7.21 14.87 1.90 48.06 4206
10. Eelco Sintnicolaas (Netherlands) 10.85 7.37 14.18 1.93 48.85 4144
11. Willem Coertzen (South Africa) 11.09 7.17 13.79 2.05 48.56 4142
12. Kurt Felix (Grenada) 11.12 7.63 13.28 2.05 50.17 4142
13. Eduard Mihan (Belarus) 10.74 6.94 14.75 1.93 48.42 4121
14. Luiz Alberto De Araujo (Brazil) 10.70 7.16 13.52 1.93 48.25 4117
15. Pascal Behrenbruch (Germany) 11.06 7.15 15.67 1.96 50.04 4108
16. Brent Newdick (New Zealand) 11.10 7.36 15.09 1.96 50.22 4104
17. Kevin Mayer (France) 11.32 7.17 14.05 2.05 48.76 4099
18. Darius Draudvila (Lithuania) 10.95 7.12 15.17 1.96 50.13 4090
19. Yordani Garcia (Cuba) 10.80 6.75 14.48 1.99 48.76 4086
20. Jangy Addy (Liberia) 10.89 6.90 14.97 1.93 48.64 4081
21. Ingmar Vos (Netherlands) 10.98 7.27 13.77 1.96 49.62 4056
22. Ilya Shkurenyov (Russia) 11.01 7.25 12.89 2.02 49.81 4038
23. Gonzalo Barroilhet (Chile) 11.18 6.80 14.49 2.05 51.07 3962
24. Jan Felix Knobel (Germany) 11.42 7.05 15.29 1.90 49.87 3938
25. Edgards Erins (Latvia) 10.99 6.98 13.45 1.93 50.62 3893
26. Keisuke Ushiro (Japan) 11.32 6.86 13.59 1.99 50.78 3848
27. Attila Szabo (Hungary) 11.15 6.96 13.93 1.90 50.83 3846
28. Rifat Artikov (Uzbekistan) 11.37 6.41 14.11 1.93 51.91 3661