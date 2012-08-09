Cycling-Perkins swaps Australia for Russia in Tokyo 2020 bid
MELBOURNE, Feb 15 Australian two-time world champion track cyclist Shane Perkins has switched allegiance to Russia in a bid to compete at the 2020 Tokyo Games.
LONDON, Aug 9 Chile's Gonzalo Barroilhet won the Olympic men's athletics decathlon pole vault on Thursday in London.
Results Table
100m Long Shot High 400m 110m H Discus Pole Overall
Jump Put Jump Throw Vault
1. Ashton Eaton (U.S.) 10.35 8.03 14.66 2.05 46.90 13.56 42.53 5.20 7381 2. Trey Hardee (U.S.) 10.42 7.53 15.28 1.99 48.11 13.54 48.26 4.80 7159 3. Rico Freimuth (Germany) 10.65 7.21 14.87 1.90 48.06 13.89 49.11 4.90 6927 4. Damian Warner (Canada) 10.48 7.54 13.73 2.05 48.20 14.38 45.90 4.70 6916 5. Oleksiy Kasyanov (Ukraine) 10.56 7.55 14.45 1.99 48.44 14.09 46.72 4.60 6901 6. Hans Van Alphen (Belgium) 11.05 7.64 15.48 2.05 49.18 14.89 48.28 4.80 6889 7. Dmitriy Karpov (Kazakhstan) 10.91 7.21 16.47 1.99 49.83 14.40 44.93 5.10 6871 8. Leonel Suarez (Cuba) 11.27 7.52 14.50 2.11 49.04 14.45 45.75 4.70 6783 9. Sergey Sviridov (Russia) 10.78 7.45 14.42 1.99 48.91 15.42 47.43 4.60 6652 10. Gonzalo Barroilhet (Chile) 11.18 6.80 14.49 2.05 51.07 14.12 41.27 5.40 6646 11. Ilya Shkurenev (Russia) 11.01 7.25 12.89 2.02 49.81 14.39 43.51 5.10 6640 12. Pascal Behrenbruch (Germany) 11.06 7.15 15.67 1.96 50.04 14.33 44.71 4.70 6620 13. Willem Coertzen (South Africa) 11.09 7.17 13.79 2.05 48.56 14.15 43.58 4.50 6595 14. Eelco Sintnicolaas (Netherlands) 10.85 7.37 14.18 1.93 48.85 14.43 32.26 5.30 6577 15. Eduard Mikhan (Belarus) 10.74 6.94 14.75 1.93 48.42 14.15 44.42 4.40 6562 16. Brent Newdick (New Zealand) 11.10 7.36 15.09 1.96 50.22 15.02 46.15 4.70 6561 17. Luiz Alberto De Araujo (Brazil) 10.70 7.16 13.52 1.93 48.25 14.79 44.76 4.60 6544 18. Yordani Garcia (Cuba) 10.80 6.75 14.48 1.99 48.76 14.24 42.27 4.60 6531 19. Jangy Addy (Liberia) 10.89 6.90 14.97 1.93 48.64 14.23 45.61 4.20 6478 20. Ingmar Vos (Netherlands) 10.98 7.27 13.77 1.96 49.62 14.61 42.26 4.50 6424 21. Darius Draudvila (Lithuania) 10.95 7.12 15.17 1.96 50.13 14.87 46.43 4.20 6424 22. Kevin Mayer (France) 11.32 7.17 14.05 2.05 48.76 15.59 41.20 4.70 6387 23. Keisuke Ushiro (Japan) 11.32 6.86 13.59 1.99 50.78 15.47 46.66 4.90 6323 24. Jan Felix Knobel (Germany) 11.42 7.05 15.29 1.90 49.87 15.03 46.10 4.40 6305 25. Attila Szabo (Hungary) 11.15 6.96 13.93 1.90 50.83 14.92 45.14 4.60 6265 26. Edgards Erins (Latvia) 10.99 6.98 13.45 1.93 50.62 15.22 45.10 4.50 6245 27. Rifat Artikov (Uzbekistan) 11.37 6.41 14.11 1.93 51.91 14.74 43.53 4.40 6010 . Kurt Felix (Grenada) DNS . Mihail Dudas (Serbia) DNS
MONACO, Feb 14 Jamaican sprint great Usain Bolt says he has no regrets about his decision to retire from athletics in 2017 as he has accomplished everything he wants to in the sport.
ST MORITZ, Switzerland, Feb 14 Mathieu Faivre anchored France to nations' team gold on Tuesday and their first medal of the 2017 Alpine skiing world championships.