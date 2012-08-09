Cycling-Perkins swaps Australia for Russia in Tokyo 2020 bid
MELBOURNE, Feb 15 Australian two-time world champion track cyclist Shane Perkins has switched allegiance to Russia in a bid to compete at the 2020 Tokyo Games.
LONDON, Aug 9 Cuba's Leonel Suarez won the Olympic men's athletics decathlon javelin throw on Thursday. The current leaders are Ashton Eaton and Trey Hardee of the United States and Cuba's Leonel Suarez.
Results Table
100m Long Shot High 400m 110m Discus Pole Javelin Overall
Jump Put Jump Hurdles Throw Vault Throw 1. Ashton Eaton (U.S.) 10.35 8.03 14.66 2.05 46.90 13.56 42.53 5.20 61.96 8148 2. Trey Hardee (U.S.) 10.42 7.53 15.28 1.99 48.11 13.54 48.26 4.80 66.65 7997 3. Leonel Suarez (Cuba) 11.27 7.52 14.50 2.11 49.04 14.45 45.75 4.70 76.94 7779 4. Damian Warner (Canada) 10.48 7.54 13.73 2.05 48.20 14.38 45.90 4.70 62.77 7696 5. Hans Van Alphen (Belgium) 11.05 7.64 15.48 2.05 49.18 14.89 48.28 4.80 61.69 7652 6. Rico Freimuth (Germany) 10.65 7.21 14.87 1.90 48.06 13.89 49.11 4.90 57.37 7625 7. Oleksiy Kasyanov (Ukraine) 10.56 7.55 14.45 1.99 48.44 14.09 46.72 4.60 54.87 7562 8. Sergey Sviridov (Russia) 10.78 7.45 14.42 1.99 48.91 15.42 47.43 4.60 68.42 7517 9. Dmitriy Karpov (Kazakhstan) 10.91 7.21 16.47 1.99 49.83 14.40 44.93 5.10 49.93 7459 10. Pascal Behrenbruch (Germany) 11.06 7.15 15.67 1.96 50.04 14.33 44.71 4.70 64.80 7430 11. Willem Coertzen(South Africa) 11.09 7.17 13.79 2.05 48.56 14.15 43.58 4.50 64.79 7405 12. Gonzalo Barroilhet (Chile) 11.18 6.80 14.49 2.05 51.07 14.12 41.27 5.40 57.25 7343 13. E Sintnicolaas (Netherlands) 10.85 7.37 14.18 1.93 48.85 14.43 32.26 5.30 58.82 7297 14. Brent Newdick (New Zealand) 11.10 7.36 15.09 1.96 50.22 15.02 46.15 4.70 59.82 7296 15. Ilya Shkurenyov (Russia) 11.01 7.25 12.89 2.02 49.81 14.39 43.51 5.10 53.81 7285 16. Yordani Garcia (Cuba) 10.80 6.75 14.48 1.99 48.76 14.24 42.27 4.60 59.85 7267 17. Eduard Mihan (Belarus) 10.74 6.94 14.75 1.93 48.42 14.15 44.42 4.40 55.69 7235 18. Ingmar Vos (Netherlands) 10.98 7.27 13.77 1.96 49.62 14.61 42.26 4.50 61.60 7186 19. Kevin Mayer (France) 11.32 7.17 14.05 2.05 48.76 15.59 41.20 4.70 62.41 7161 20. Keisuke Ushiro (Japan) 11.32 6.86 13.59 1.99 50.78 15.47 46.66 4.90 66.38 7157 21. Luiz A De Araujo (Brazil) 10.70 7.16 13.52 1.93 48.25 14.79 44.76 4.60 51.59 7156 22. Jangy Addy (Liberia) 10.89 6.90 14.97 1.93 48.64 14.23 45.61 4.20 50.36 7072 23. Darius Draudvila (Lithuania) 10.95 7.12 15.17 1.96 50.13 14.87 46.43 4.20 50.16 7015 24. Attila Szabo (Hungary) 11.15 6.96 13.93 1.90 50.83 14.92 45.14 4.60 58.84 6985 25. Edgards Erins (Latvia) 10.99 6.98 13.45 1.93 50.62 15.22 45.10 4.50 57.35 6943 26. Rifat Artikov (Uzbekistan) 11.37 6.41 14.11 1.93 51.91 14.74 43.53 4.40 56.62 6697 . Kurt Felix (Grenada) DNS . Mihail Dudas (Serbia) DNS
MONACO, Feb 14 Jamaican sprint great Usain Bolt says he has no regrets about his decision to retire from athletics in 2017 as he has accomplished everything he wants to in the sport.
ST MORITZ, Switzerland, Feb 14 Mathieu Faivre anchored France to nations' team gold on Tuesday and their first medal of the 2017 Alpine skiing world championships.