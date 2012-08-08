LONDON Aug 8 Former world record holder Roman Sebrle pulled out of the Olympic decathlon after the first event on Wednesday with an injury to his right heel.

The 37-year-old Czech, Olympic champion in 2004, was the slowest of all the decathletes in the 100 metres heat in 11.54 seconds.

"The 100 metres was OK with the pain but not with the time," Sebrle told reporters. "For the long jump, I couldn't run."

His time was over a second slower than American title favourite Ashton Eaton (10.35), who broke Sebrle's world record in June.