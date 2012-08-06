Games-Host Indonesia targets eighth place at 2018 Asian Games
JAKARTA, Feb 21 Indonesia is targeting an eighth-place finish and 15 gold medals at the Asian Games it hosts next year, a senior minister of the Southeast Asian country has said.
LONDON, Aug 6 Men's athletics discus qualifying round Group A results.
The top qualifiers were India's Vikas Gowda with 65.20 metres(71.30 yards), Iran's Ehsan Hadadi with 65.19 metres(71.29 yards) and Poland's Piotr Malachowski with 64.65 metres(70.70 yards).
Results Table 1. Vikas Gowda (India) 65.20 Q metres 2. Ehsan Hadadi (Iran) 65.19 Q 3. Piotr Malachowski (Poland) 64.65 4. Virgilijus Alekna (Lithuania) 63.88 5. Yennifer Frank Casanas (Spain) 63.76 6. Erik Cadee (Netherlands) 63.55 7. Apostolos Parellis (Cyprus) 63.48 8. Jason Young (U.S.) 62.18 9. Scott Martin (Australia) 62.14 10. Ercuement Olgundeniz (Turkey) 60.87 11. Maert Israel (Estonia) 60.34 12. Aleksander Tammert (Estonia) 60.20 13. Julian Wruck (Australia) 60.08 14. Markus Muench (Germany) 59.95 15. Robert Urbanek (Poland) 59.56 16. Brett Morse (Britain) 58.18 17. Roland Varga (Croatia) 58.17 18. German Lauro (Argentina) 57.54 19. Jason Morgan (Jamaica) 57.46 20. Yunio Lastre (Cuba) 57.33
LONDON, Feb 20 British badminton chiefs said they were "staggered" on Monday after UK Sport upheld a decision to cut funding for the sport in the cycle leading up to the Tokyo Olympics, despite the men's doubles bronze medal win in Rio.
SAPPORO, Japan, Feb 20 The club scheduled to host the golf at the 2020 Tokyo Games must allow women to have full membership or organisers will have to find another venue, International Olympic Committee (IOC) vice president John Coates told Reuters on Monday.