(Recasts with more quotes)
By Nick Mulvenney
LONDON Aug 8 Aries Merritt capped a phenomenal
two months by storming to gold in the 110 metres hurdles at the
London Olympics on Wednesday, bringing the title back to the
United States for the first time in 16 years.
The 27-year-old world indoor champion made the most of
perfect conditions on a balmy evening at the Olympic stadium to
run his fifth sub-13 second time in the last two months and
claim victory in a personal best time of 12.92 seconds.
Merritt made an excellent start but was shadowed by
defending champion and world record holder Dayron Robles until
the Cuban pulled up after jumping the sixth hurdle with a
hamstring problem.
Merritt powered on and, after world champion Jason
Richardson gained on him with a late surge, dipped low to cross
the line first in the fastest time in the world this year.
"The gold medal means everything," Merritt told reporters.
"The U.S. haven't had a gold medal since Allen Johnson in 1996.
It's phenomenal. To be here in this atmosphere is really
special.
"I'm so excited, words can't explain how excited I am right
now. People were talking about a world record but 12.92 inro a
headwind is still pretty impressive. I am happy with that."
Richardson won silver for a U.S. one-two in 13.04 seconds
and bronze went to Hansle Parchment, who crossed the line in a
Jamaican record time of 13.12.
"Going one-two, it says we are a major global power when it
comes to hurdling. It was an honour to be part of a race where
America got the gold," Richardson said.
"The guys were talking about closing the gap on China, I
know America will get that medal haul and we will show we are
the best track and field nation in the world."
RICH FORM
Merritt has often been overshadowed by better-known
compatriots in recent years but hit a rich vein of form this
season.
After beating former world record holder Liu Xiang at the
world indoor championships to claim his first major title,
Merritt really hit his stride in the run-up to the Games.
His first run of 12.93 seconds won him the U.S. trials and
he backed that up with two more runs in the same time. He added
the fourth (12.94) to reach the final on Wednesday.
Robles, who has barely competed this year because of a
long-standing complaint caused by his flat feet, slapped out at
a hurdle in frustration at being unable to coax his body through
two races in two hours.
Disqualified at the world championships in Daegu last year
for impeding Liu in the final, Robles has lost both his major
international titles in the last 12 months but said he would
race on.
"I had a problem with my hamstring and I had to stop," he
told reporters.
"I'd been having problems all year with the other hamstring.
I did everything I could. I ran super easy in the semi-finals. I
was going for it but that's athletics and that's the Olympics.
"I've got to carry on."
China's Liu, who won the title in Athens eight years ago,
fell in his first-round heat after injuring his Achilles tendon.
