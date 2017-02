LONDON Aug 7 China's Liu Xiang crashed out of the heats in the 110 metres hurdles at the London Olympics on Tuesday in an echo of his injury-induced withdrawal from the same stage of the Beijing Games four years ago.

The 2004 Olympic champion and former world record holder hit the first hurdle with his lead leg and tumbled to the ground before being helped from the track with his Olympic dream in tatters. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Alison Wildey)