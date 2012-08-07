LONDON Aug 7 For a couple of months in the
run-up to the London Olympics, China dared to dream that Liu
Xiang might just be able to banish the haunting memories of
Beijing and reclaim the high hurdles crown he lost four years
ago.
Seven steps into heat six of the first round of the 110
metres hurdles at the Olympic Stadium on Tuesday, however, and
that dream was shattered by the weakness of the same Achilles
tendon that wrecked his bid for gold on home soil.
The 29-year-old Shanghainese clattered into the first hurdle
before tumbling onto the track after suffering what the Chinese
team suspect was a rupture.
The implications were not as great in London as they had
been in Beijing, where Liu had been expected to become the face
of China's first hosting of the Olympics by winning gold in
front of 90,000 of his compatriots.
But his early departure does deprive the Games of one of the
great high hurdlers and the world's most populous nation of a
genuine gold medal contender on the track.
"It was just terrible," said American Aries Merritt, who is
now favourite to win Wednesday's final. "That it happens to one
of the best hurdlers of all time is just a tragedy."
Being China's great athletics hope is a weight Liu has
carried on his narrow shoulders for eight years since he became
Asia's first male champion on the Olympic track in Athens,
proving, in his own words, that "the yellow man can sprint".
At his best, Liu is a supreme technician, his ability to
clear the hurdles smoothly making up for the lack of raw
sprinting power possessed by the best American hurdlers.
Leaping from the blocks, he would whip across the 10
barriers in a whirl of legs and arms before scurrying to the
line with a surprisingly quick finish.
The Achilles injury he suffered before Beijing never went
away, though, and limited Liu's ability to train with full
intensity, as his coach and mentor Sun Haiping has constantly
reminded the expectant Chinese public since his Beijing exit.
An encouraging 2011 season, however, culminated in his
reaching the final at the world championships, where he probably
would have won gold had Beijing Olympic champion Dayron Robles
not hindered him.
Liu took home a silver medal and embarked on preparations
for his third Olympics by perfecting his reduced run to the
first hurdle in seven rather than eight steps.
Then, on rainy night in his hometown of Shanghai in May, a
flawless run of 12.97 seconds - his fastest since he won the
world title in 2007 - had China starting to believe again.
Better was to come. He ran 12.87 seconds in Oregon in June
with only a tailwind slightly over the allowed strength denying
him a share of the world record held by Robles.
"It's not as easy as people think," China's athletics team
leader Feng Shuyong said on Tuesday.
"We saw him running really well at some meetings this year,
but people don't realise how much work and effort behind the
scenes went in to overcoming the difficulties.
"Not everyone could deal with these difficulties and the
pressures he has been under."
SKINNY CHILD
Born in Shanghai in 1983, Liu was prophetically named Xiang,
which means 'fly'.
With his parents both working, Liu was brought up largely by
his grandmother who fattened up the skinny child with braised
pork in brown sauce.
Under a project where youngsters had their bones measured
and were allocated sports depending on their anticipated growth,
Liu was chosen at the age of seven as a future high jumper.
When later tests predicted he would not grow tall enough,
his career might have been over had Sun not turned up and
persuaded his parents to let the teenager train in the high
hurdles.
Ultimately the sport brought him the sort of fame and
fortune in China matched by few other figures barring basketball
player Yao Ming.
It also ensured huge crowds of fans at Liu's every public
appearance and the weight of expectation that he could win glory
for his country on the track.
Whether he decides that the long, hard road back to fitness
is worth starting all over again will probably not be known for
a while.
Given the fortitude he has shown over the last four years,
however, it would be rash to presume Liu will retire.
"It is hard to say. Lots of athletes get injured and come
back," Feng added. "It depends on many factors.
"It is such a pity but his spirit is there. It is the true
Olympic spirit, that winning is not so important, participation
is what matters."
(Editing by Ed Osmond)