By Nelson Acosta
| HAVANA, June 5
HAVANA, June 5 Olympic champion hurdler Dayron
Robles has a mild inflammation in his leg that will keep him out
of Saturday's New York Grand Prix but should not jeopardise his
London Games participation, his coach told Reuters on Tuesday.
Cuban Robles suffered a slight swelling in his left leg
during training and the 110 metres hurdles world record holder
would need a week of specialised medical treatment, his coach
Santiago Antunez said.
"It will not rule out his attendance at the London Olympics
and he will compete again in late June in Europe," Antunez said
in an interview.
The Cuban athletics federation said Robles's injury was not
serious, but experts had recommended he focus on treatment
rather than competing.
Robles's countryman Orlando Ortega will compete in New York,
however. The 20-year-old defeated Robles earlier in the season
in Cuba.
Robles had been scheduled to face the United States' top
hurdlers in New York a week after he withdrew from the Diamond
League meeting in Eugene, Oregon, because of a delayed visa.
The trip would have been the 25-year-old's first competition
in the U.S., and his race in Oregon had been billed as an
Olympic preview featuring former world record holder Liu Xiang
of China, the second fastest 110m hurdler behind Robles.
Liu lived up to the billing by matching Robles's world
record of 12.87 seconds, but was denied a share of the mark
because of an assisting wind.
The world's fastest two hurdlers are now unlikely to meet
before the Olympics. Liu does not plan to race again until the
London grand prix in July.
The pair have not met outdoors since Robles, the race winner
at last year's world championships, was disqualified for
interfering with Liu, who was awarded the silver medal.
Liu has won six of nine career races between the two
outdoors, but other than the world championship race, they have
not met outdoors since 2007, primarily because of injuries to
Robles.
The Cuban has been slightly more successful indoors, winning
two of their four races including the 2010 world indoor
championship.
(Additional reporting by Gene Cherry in Raleigh, North
Carolina; Editing by Ian Ransom)