LONDON, Aug 3 Men's athletics 400m hurdles first round results on Friday.

The top qualifiers were Puerto Rico's Javier Culson with 48.33, the United States' Kerron Clement with 48.48 and Cuba's Omar Cisneros with 48.63. Results Table Heat 6 1. Felix Sanchez (Dominican Republic) 49.24 seconds Q 2. Jack Green (Britain) 49.49 Q 3. Mamadou Kasse Hane (Senegal) 49.63 Q 4. Tetsuya Tateno (Japan) 49.95 5. Josef Robertson (Jamaica) 49.98 6. Boniface Mucheru (Kenya) 50.33 7. Artem Dyatlov (Uzbekistan) 51.55 8. Andres Silva (Uruguay) 53.38 Heat 5 1. Angelo Taylor (U.S.) 49.29 Q 2. Jehue Gordon (Trinidad and Tobago) 49.37 Q 3. Stanislav Melnykov (Ukraine) 50.13 Q 4. Silvio Schirrmeister (Germany) 50.21 5. Periklis Iakovakis (Greece) 50.27 6. L J Van Zyl (South Africa) 50.31 7. Josef Prorok (Czech Republic) 50.33 8. Viktor Leptikov (Kazakhstan) 51.67 Heat 4 1. Javier Culson (Puerto Rico) 48.33 Q 2. Kerron Clement (U.S.) 48.48 Q 3. Omar Cisneros (Cuba) 48.63 Q 4. Tristan Thomas (Australia) 49.13 5. Rhys Williams (Britain) 49.17 6. Michael Bultheel (Belgium) 49.18 7. Viacheslav Sakaev (Russia) 50.36 8. Jorge Paula (Portugal) 51.40 9. Maoulida Daroueche (Comoros) 53.49 Heat 3 1. David Greene (Britain) 48.98 Q 2. Emir Bekric (Serbia) 49.21 Q 3. Jose Reynaldo Bencosme de Leon (Italy) 49.35 Q 4. Brent LaRue (Slovenia) 49.38 5. Jamele Mason (Puerto Rico) 49.89 6. Cheng Wen (China) 50.38 7. Vincent Kiplangat Kosgei (Kenya) 50.80 8. Cornel Fredericks (South Africa) 52.29

Lankantien Lamboni (Togo) DSQ Heat 2 1. Michael Tinsley (U.S.) 49.13 Q 2. Leford Green (Jamaica) 49.30 Q 3. Kurt Couto (Mozambique) 49.31 Q 4. Eric Alejandro (Puerto Rico) 49.39 5. Rasmus Maegi (Estonia) 50.05 6. Winder Cuevas (Dominican Republic) 50.15

Akihiko Nakamura (Japan) DSQ

Kariem Hussein (Switzerland) DNS Heat 1 1. Amaurys R Valle (Cuba) 49.19 Q 2. Brendan Cole (Australia) 49.24 Q 3. Amaechi Morton (Nigeria) 49.34 Q 4. Kenneth Medwood (Belize) 49.78 5. Roxroy Cato (Jamaica) 50.22 6. Chen Chieh (Taiwan) 50.27 7. Li Zhilong (China) 50.36

Takayuki Kishimoto (Japan) DSQ Qualified for Next Round 1. Javier Culson (Puerto Rico) 48.33 seconds 2. Kerron Clement (U.S.) 48.48 3. Omar Cisneros (Cuba) 48.63 4. David Greene (Britain) 48.98 5. Tristan Thomas (Australia) 49.13 5=. Michael Tinsley (U.S.) 49.13 7. Rhys Williams (Britain) 49.17 8. Michael Bultheel (Belgium) 49.18 9. Amaurys R Valle (Cuba) 49.19 10. Emir Bekric (Serbia) 49.21 11. Brendan Cole (Australia) 49.24 11=. Felix Sanchez (Dominican Republic) 49.24 13. Angelo Taylor (U.S.) 49.29 14. Leford Green (Jamaica) 49.30 15. Kurt Couto (Mozambique) 49.31 16. Amaechi Morton (Nigeria) 49.34 17. Jose Reynaldo Bencosme de Leon (Italy) 49.35 18. Jehue Gordon (Trinidad and Tobago) 49.37 19. Brent LaRue (Slovenia) 49.38 20. Eric Alejandro (Puerto Rico) 49.39 21. Jack Green (Britain) 49.49 22. Mamadou Kasse Hane (Senegal) 49.63 23. Kenneth Medwood (Belize) 49.78 28. Stanislav Melnykov (Ukraine) 50.13