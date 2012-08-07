(Recasts, adds quotes)
By Neil Maidment
LONDON Aug 7 Shaggy-haired Russian Ivan Ukhov
leaped to men's high jump gold on Tuesday and said he could have
been celebrating an Olympic record as well if it was not for
over-zealous photographers.
"I think I could have set an Olympic record if I was not
stopped," a downbeat Ukhov told reporters.
"When photographers started trespassing on the track I
decided it was not worth it to try."
The 26-year-old, not displaying the normal joy of an Olympic
gold medal winner, jumped 2.38 metres on a wet and cold night in
east London to finish ahead of America's Erik Kynard who took
silver with 2.33.
Qatar's Mutaz Essa Barshim, Canada's Derek Drouin and
Britain's European champion Robbie Grabarz each won a bronze
medal after being tied in third on 2.29.
Ukhov even survived losing his competition vest on the way
to victory, revealing a heavily strapped up back before hastily
pinning a number to his compatriot Andrey Silnov's top.
"My friends are also surprised because they told me that
they haven't taken my shirt," the twice European and former
world indoor champion said.
Ukhov, who had a "strong warning" from the International
Amateur Athletics Federation for being drunk during a
competition in 2008 - footage that soon became a hit on the
internet - has the year's highest jump at 2.39.
In the London rain he had one failed attempt at 2.40 to try
to better American Charles Austin's 1996 Olympic record of 2.39,
before the presence of photographers eager to get snapping
prompted him to take off his shoes and start the celebrations.
"The T-shirt distracted me, and the medal ceremony, and the
camera so I decided to stop. I could have jumped even higher at
2.40m," he said, referring to the women's pole vault ceremony.
Ukhov had also shrugged his shoulders at having to delay his
Olympic record attempt for a women's 200m semi-final heat.
IT HURTS
Russia's 2008 Olympic champion Silnov and U.S. world
champion Jesse Williams went out early after both failed to go
above 2.25 despite season's bests of 2.37 and 2.36 respectively.
For Williams, who took the world title at last year's
championships in South Korea, the pain of his exit was clear to
see as he lay still on the floor with his head in his hands.
"I couldn't believe it and I still can't, it hurts. My first
couple of jumps were good. I've got a lot to think about," the
American told reporters.
A bronze for Grabarz was Britain's 48th medal of the Games,
matching the host nation's minimum target set by UK Sport.
"That I've got a bronze medal is incredible. I've come from
nowhere. Who is this kid with a medal round his neck? I knew I
had the talent to achieve it but to make it true is incredible,
it hasn't sunk in," the 24-year-old said.
On being one of three bronze medallists he added: "It's
going to be tight for space up there (on the podium)."
"As long as we get one each and we don't have to split one
between the three, we'll be alright."
(Editing by Ed Osmond)