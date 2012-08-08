MOSCOW Aug 8 Russia's Ivan Ukhov was forced to
borrow a T-shirt from a team mate to win the Olympic high jump
title after his vest was stolen midway through the competition.
"I had put it (vest) in my bag as I always do after each
attempt but it disappeared. Someone might have stolen it," he
was quoted as saying by Russian media on Wednesday.
The shaggy-haired Russian jumped 2.38 metres in rainy
conditions on Tuesday night to clinch the gold while his nearest
rival, American Erik Kynard, could only manage 2.33m.
Fans at the London Olympic stadium as well as millions
watching the competition on television were amazed to see Ukhov
making the winning attempt in a light-blue T-shirt instead of
his national team kit.
Ukhov asked compatriot and 2008 Olympic champion Andrei
Silnov to give him a spare shirt after he discovered the loss.
"I was afraid I could be disqualified for not wearing a
proper uniform but in the end it turned out just fine. It was
symbolic that I won gold in Silnov's shirt. I guess Andrei being
the 2008 champion just passed me the good luck," Ukhov said.
It was not the first time athletes find their clothes
disappear at Olympic events.
British cyclist Bradley Wiggins had his shorts stolen while
he was using the shower following his gold-medal performance in
the men's time trial race last week.
(Reporting by Gennady Fyodorov)