Alpine skiing-France opens medal account with team gold
ST MORITZ, Switzerland, Feb 14 France won nations' team gold on Tuesday for their first medal of the 2017 Alpine skiing world championships.
LONDON, Aug 5 Men's athletics high jump qualifying round results. Results Table Group B 1. Robert Grabarz (Britain) 2.29 metres Q 2. Ivan Ukhov (Russia) 2.29 Q 3. Jesse Williams (U.S.) 2.29 Q 4. Andriy Protsenko (Ukraine) 2.29 Q 5. Jamie Nieto (U.S.) 2.26 Q 6. Michael Mason (Canada) 2.26 Q 6. Wanner Miller (Colombia) 2.26 Q 8. Trevor Barry (Bahamas) 2.21 8. Guilherme Cobbo (Brazil) 2.21 10. Victor Moya (Cuba) 2.21 11. Jaroslav Baba (Czech Republic) 2.21 11. Diego Ferrin (Ecuador) 2.21 11. Gianmarco Tamberi (Italy) 2.21 14. Rozle Prezelj (Slovenia) 2.21 15. Raivydas Stanys (Lithuania) 2.16 16. Viktor Ninov (Bulgaria) 2.16 . Dragutin Topic (Serbia) No Mark Group A 1. Erik Kynard (U.S.) 2.29 Q 2. Derek Drouin (Canada) 2.29 Q 3. Mutaz Essa Barshim (Qatar) 2.26 Q 3. Bohdan Bondarenko (Ukraine) 2.26 Q 3. Mickael Hanany (France) 2.26 Q 3. Andrey Silnov (Russia) 2.26 Q 7. Kyriakos Ioannou (Cyprus) 2.26 Q 8. Aleksandr Shustov (Russia) 2.26 9. Dmytro Dem'yanyuk (Ukraine) 2.21 9. Osku Torro (Finland) 2.21 11. Zhang Guowei (China) 2.21 12. Konstadinos Baniotis (Greece) 2.21 13. Majed Aldin Ghazal (Syria) 2.16 14. Michal Kabelka (Slovakia) 2.16 14. Hup Wei Lee (Malaysia) 2.16 14. Donald Thomas (Bahamas) 2.16 . Andrei Churyla (Belarus) No Mark . Darvin Edwards (St. Lucia) No Mark Qualified for Next Round 1. Robert Grabarz (Britain) 2.29 metres 2. Ivan Ukhov (Russia) 2.29 3. Erik Kynard (U.S.) 2.29 3. Jesse Williams (U.S.) 2.29 5. Andriy Protsenko (Ukraine) 2.29 6. Derek Drouin (Canada) 2.29 7. Jamie Nieto (U.S.) 2.26 8. Mutaz Essa Barshim (Qatar) 2.26 8. Bohdan Bondarenko (Ukraine) 2.26 8. Mickael Hanany (France) 2.26 8. Andrey Silnov (Russia) 2.26 12. Kyriakos Ioannou (Cyprus) 2.26 12. Michael Mason (Canada) 2.26 12. Wanner Miller (Colombia) 2.26
MONACO, Feb 13 A refugee team that competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics with 10 athletes from countries including Syria and South Sudan was named on Monday as winner of a Laureus Award for sporting inspiration.
CAPE TOWN, Feb 12 Caster Semenya is not excited about the prospect of having her 2012 Olympic and 2011 world championships silver medals upgraded to gold in the wake of Mariya Savinova-Farnosova doping ban, the coach of the South African 800 metres athlete said on Sunday.