LONDON Aug 11 Trinidad & Tobago's Keshorn
Walcott completed a remarkable double by taking a surprise
Olympic javelin gold on Friday, less than a month after becoming
world junior champion.
The 19-year-old, crowned global junior champion in Barcelona
on July 13, won gold with an 84.58 metre throw, a personal best.
He was the youngest winner of an Olympic javelin title.
Ukraine's Oleksandr Pyatnytsya won silver with a 84.51
effort and Antti Ruuskanen of Finland took bronze with 84.12.
Norwegian Andreas Thorkildsen, bidding for a third
successive Olympic gold, was sixth.
