LONDON Aug 3 Olympic champion Irving Saladino's
bid to defend his long jump title at the London Games came to a
premature end when the Panamanian failed to record a legal jump
in qualifying on Friday.
The 29-year-old, Panama's first Olympic champion and also a
world champion in 2007, carried his country's flag at the
opening ceremony but fouled all three attempts on a cool evening
at the Olympic Stadium.
"I had trouble with the wind," he told reporters. "Sometimes
it was blowing from the front. Sometimes from the back. But I am
not disappointed. I am sure I will be back."
Saladino, who said he had not started training until April
after knee surgery, joined 2004 Olympic champion Dwight Phillips
in missing Saturday's final.
Phillips, four times a world champion, had surgery on an
Achilles injury and missed the U.S. trials, leaving an already
open long jump competition even more difficult to call.
Russian Sergey Morgunov, who had the second best jump of the
year coming into London, also missed out on the final 12,
managing a jump of just 7.92 metres.
World indoor champion Mauro Vinicius da Silva of Brazil and
American Marquise Goodwin led the qualifying session with jumps
of 8.11 metres and Russian Alexandr Menkov was third (8.09) on
an evening when only seven competitors managed over eight
metres.
British hopefuls Greg Rutherford (8.08), the world leader,
and Christopher Tomlinson (8.06) qualified comfortably with the
fourth and fifth longest jumps.
Australia's Mitch Watt, who owns four of the five best jumps
of the last two years, was ninth with a jump of 7.97 and will be
joined in the final by compatriot Henry Frayne (7.95), who also
competes in the triple jump.
