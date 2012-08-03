LONDON Aug 3 After missing out on a medal by the width of a little fingernail at the Beijing Olympics, Canadian shot putter Dylan Armstrong had spent the last four years trying to find that one centimetre.

But what Armstrong found on Friday was that the medal podium had drifted a little farther away, the happy-go-lucky Canadian behemoth slumping to a fifth place finish on the opening day of the London Olympics athletics competition.

A world championship silver medallist a year ago, Armstrong was rated Canada's top medal hope at the track and field venue but could not deliver the big throw when it was needed most.

Instead, it was Poland's Tomasz Majewski flexing his muscles in front of an excited opening night crowd of 80,000 to retain his Olympic crown with a season's best throw of 21.89 metres ahead of German world champion David Storl.

"It would have meant everything to strike gold here, it's like winning the lottery," a composed Armstrong told reporters. "To come up a centimetre short that's pretty tight but at least it wasn't a centimetre this time.

"I'm going to keep my head up and go hard next year and see what happens and hopefully try and get a gold at the world championships.

"You have to move ahead this is a tough sport."

Certainly, this time there was no anguish for Armstrong, his fifth place a full 30 centimetres behind bronze medalist Reese Hoffa of the United States and almost a metre behind Majewski, who became the first man to win the event twice since American Parry O'Brien in 1952 and 1956.

Armstrong partially blamed his result on a nagging elbow injury that forced him out of action for a month and will require surgery later this year.

The big Canadian, however, will not be throwing in the towel just yet, saying he will continue tossing the shot and compete at next year's worlds after which he will decide whether to carry on to the 2016 Summer Games in Rio.

"Taking a month off then nursing it for three weeks after, it affected it (his performance) a little bit," said Armstrong. "Fourth and fifth at the Olympics, at the end of the day I can deal with that.

"This is how it is. You can be in the best shape in your life and if you don't snap it off your finger correctly they go a metre less.

"Every attempt I thought I had one in me but it is how the chips fell. It was really tough." (Editing by Ed Osmond)