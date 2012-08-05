Alpine skiing-France opens medal account with team gold
ST MORITZ, Switzerland, Feb 14 France won nations' team gold on Tuesday for their first medal of the 2017 Alpine skiing world championships.
LONDON Aug 5 Sanya Richards-Ross of the United States won the women's Olympic 400 metres title at the third time of asking on Sunday in 49.55 seconds.
Britain's defending champion Christine Ohuruogu came into the home straight in seventh but put on a late spurt to snatch the silver on the line by 0.02 seconds from American DeeDee Trotter in 49.70.
Botswana's world champion Amantle Montsho finished fourth.
Richard-Ross set off at a blisering pace but was behind Russian Antonina Krivoshapka and Trotter coming off the final bend.
With a determined look on her face, the 27-year-old, who has overcome a series of health problems, kept her form to reel them in, smiling as she dipped for the line.
Richards-Ross has 4x400 relay golds from 2004 and 2008 but this was her first individual title.
(Reporting by Alison Wildey; Editing by Ed Osmond)
MONACO, Feb 13 A refugee team that competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics with 10 athletes from countries including Syria and South Sudan was named on Monday as winner of a Laureus Award for sporting inspiration.
CAPE TOWN, Feb 12 Caster Semenya is not excited about the prospect of having her 2012 Olympic and 2011 world championships silver medals upgraded to gold in the wake of Mariya Savinova-Farnosova doping ban, the coach of the South African 800 metres athlete said on Sunday.