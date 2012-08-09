Cycling-Perkins swaps Australia for Russia in Tokyo 2020 bid
MELBOURNE, Feb 15 Australian two-time world champion track cyclist Shane Perkins has switched allegiance to Russia in a bid to compete at the 2020 Tokyo Games.
LONDON, Aug 9 Women's athletics 800m semi-finals results.
Results Table Semifinal 3 1. Mariya Savinova (Russia) 1 minute 58.57 seconds Q 2. Francine Niyonsaba (Burundi) 1:58.67 Q 3. Margarita Matsko Mukasheva (Kazakhstan) 1:59.20 4. Malika Akkaoui (Morocco) 2:00.32 5. Cherono Koech (Kenya) 2:00.53 6. Genzeb Shumi (Bahrain) 2:01.76 7. Jessica Smith (Canada) 2:01.90 8. Geena Gall (U.S.) 2:05.76
Semifinal 2 1. Caster Semenya (South Africa) 1:57.67 Q 2. Elena Arzhakova (Russia) 1:58.13 Q 3. Janeth Jepkosgei Busienei (Kenya) 1:58.26 q 4. Alysia Johnson Montano (U.S.) 1:58.42 q 5. Halima Hachlaf (Morocco) 1:58.84 6. Tintu Luka (India) 1:59.69 7. Elena Mirela Lavric (Romania) 2:00.46 8. Neisha Bernard-Thomas (Grenada) 2:00.68 Semifinal 1 1. Pamela Jelimo (Kenya) 1:59.42 Q 2. Ekaterina Poistogova (Russia) 1:59.45 Q 3. Rosibel Garcia (Colombia) 2:00.16 4. Alice Schmidt (U.S.) 2:01.63 5. Nataliia Lupu (Ukraine) 2:01.63 6. Rose Mary Almanza (Cuba) 2:01.70 7. Lynsey Sharp (Britain) 2:01.78 8. Eleni Filandra (Greece) 2:04.42 Qualified for Next Round 1. Caster Semenya (South Africa) 1 minute 57.67 seconds 2. Elena Arzhakova (Russia) 1:58.13 3. Janeth Jepkosgei Busienei (Kenya) 1:58.26 4. Alysia Johnson Montano (U.S.) 1:58.42 5. Mariya Savinova (Russia) 1:58.57 6. Francine Niyonsaba (Burundi) 1:58.67 9. Pamela Jelimo (Kenya) 1:59.42 10. Ekaterina Poistogova (Russia) 1:59.45
MONACO, Feb 14 Jamaican sprint great Usain Bolt says he has no regrets about his decision to retire from athletics in 2017 as he has accomplished everything he wants to in the sport.
ST MORITZ, Switzerland, Feb 14 Mathieu Faivre anchored France to nations' team gold on Tuesday and their first medal of the 2017 Alpine skiing world championships.