LONDON Aug 4 Shelly-Anne Fraser-Pryce became
only the third woman to win back-to-back Olympic 100 metres
titles on Saturday but when she next goes shopping back home in
Jamaica she will only be asked about one sprinter. Usain Bolt.
"I'm not one who loves the limelight, but sometimes I go to
the supermarket they ask me questions about Usain," Fraser-Pryce
told a news conference after following up her Beijing triumph in
2008.
"Everywhere I go they ask, do you train with Usain?. I
don't. It's Jamaica...Usain has done a lot, He has broken world
records at championships. If he is ahead of me in getting the
limelight I don't mind."
Bolt gets his chance to follow up his scintillating 100
victory four years ago on Sunday when he faces a likely showdown
with compatriot and world champion Yohan Blake, fellow Jamaican
Asafa Powell and Americans Tyson Gay and Justin Gatlin.
Fraser-Pryce secured the first leg of a probable Jamaican
double when a fast start and a late lunge secured gold in 10.75
seconds, ahead of American Carmelita Jeter and Jamaica's
Veronica Campbell-Brown.
The 25-year-old said it was not her best race.
"For me it was mixed, I wanted to execute a better race. It
wasn't 100 percent," she said.
"My coach (John Spring) said I needed to focus on getting a
first stride out of the blocks. I think the first 30 metres was
really good but in the last 30 my form started to break a
little.
"I had a side glimpse and saw somebody coming. I started to
lean...I didn't want to. It wasn't one of my best executed
races.
Fraser-Pryce said her life had been one of "ups and downs"
after she served a six-month doping ban for testing positive in
2010 for banned substance oxycodone after using medication for
toothache.
"The last two years have been really rough for me," she
said.
"But I stayed focused and grounded in training. It means a
lot to defend my title. Thanks to my coach who believed in me
more than I think I believed in myself. To excel as an athlete
you have to trust your coach... if I knew how to coach I would
be doing it."
Fraser-Pryce joined Americans Wyomia Tyus (1964 and 1968)
and Gail Devers (1992 and 1996) as the only women to retain the
Olympic 100m title.
"I don't know much about the history of track and field but
I know about Gail Devers," she said. "It's good to be in that
category."
Saturday's final was the first time six women have broken 11
seconds.
Fraser-Pryce will now concentrate on the 200m having never
competed at that distance before in a major championships. She
will renew her rivalry with Campbell-Brown, Olympic 200 champion
in 2004 and 2008.
