(writes through)
By Justin Palmer
LONDON Aug 3 Ethiopian Tirunesh Dibaba's
rocket-propelled final lap lit up the first day of track and
field in the Olympic stadium on Friday, burning off her rivals
in style to retain her 10,000 metres crown.
Dibaba, 26, swept to glory in 30 minutes, 20.75 seconds,
helped by a phenomenal final 400 which left her rivals trailing
in her wake.
The race had been expected to provide fireworks between
Dibaba, dogged by leg problems since winning the 5,000 and
10,000 double in Beijing, and Kenya's double world champion
Vivian Cheruiyot.
The imperious Dibaba was in no mood for a dogfight though,
bursting clear at the bell with a surge of acceleration that
Cheruiyot, who has played second-fiddle to Dibaba for most of
her career, had no answer to.
"I have never been happier like today," Dibaba told
reporters. "It is very special. I have worked hard for this."
Known as the "baby-faced destroyer", Dibaba lived up to her
nickname by quickly putting distance between herself and chasing
duo Sally Kipyego and Cheruiyot, who will now seek revenge in
the 5,000.
Kipyego took silver in 30:26.37 with Cheruiyot, never in a
position to utilise her feared finishing kick, coming home third
in 30:30.44.
Dibaba, the first to win back to back titles over the
distance, emulated her cousin Derartu Tulu (1992 and 2000) to
become the second woman to win two Olympic golds in the 10,000.
Draped in an Ethiopian flag, she celebrated with a lap of
the track alongside team mates Werknesh Kidane (fourth) and
Beleynesh Oljira (fifth).
"I did not think I was going to make it to the Olympics,"
said Dibaba, who has suffered a series of injury-hit seasons
because of recurring shin splints and a toe injury and had run
only a handful of races at the distance since her Beijing
triumph.
"But I felt confident in training."
Dibaba's good feeling was well-founded having set the year's
leading time in early June before going faster on Friday.
Dibaba is not quite yet ready to say goodbye to her track
career but told a news conference that a step up to the marathon
was very much in her sights next year.
"I will do both (track and marathon) simultaneously," she
said.
"But I want to make history in the marathon."
Silver and bronze were Kenya's first medals since the 10,000
was introduced for women at the 1988 Games in Seoul.
Cheruiyot, who clocked a personal best, said she expected to
do better in the 5,000.
"I accept the other two (Dibaba and Kipyego) were better,"
she said.
(Editing by Ed Osmond)