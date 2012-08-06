Games-Host Indonesia targets eighth place at 2018 Asian Games
JAKARTA, Feb 21 Indonesia is targeting an eighth-place finish and 15 gold medals at the Asian Games it hosts next year, a senior minister of the Southeast Asian country has said.
LONDON, Aug 6 Ethiopia's Abeba Aregawi was the fastest qualifier in the Olympic women's athletics 1500m first round with a time of 4:04.55.
Russia's Tatyana Tomashova is currently second with a time of 4:05.10 and Bahrain's Maryam Yusuf Jamal is third with a time of 4:05.39 after the most recent heat.
Results Table
Heat 3 1. Gamze Bulut (Turkey) 4 minutes 6.69 seconds Q 2. Morgan Uceny (U.S.) 4:06.87 Q
3. Natallia Kareiva (Belarus) 4:06.87 Q
4. Ekaterina Kostetskaya (Russia) 4:06.94 Q
5. Mimi Belete (Bahrain) 4:07.01 Q
6. Laura Weightman (Britain) 4:07.29 Q
7. Nicole Sifuentes (Canada) 4:07.65
8. Zoe Buckman (Australia) 4:07.83
9. Faith Chepngetich Kipyegon (Kenya) 4:08.78
10. Genzebe Dibaba (Ethiopia) 4:11.15
11. Janet Achola (Uganda) 4:11.64
12. Isabel Macias (Spain) 4:13.07
13. Anna Mishchenko (Ukraine) 4:13.63
14. Betlhem Desalegn (United Arab Emirates) 4:14.07
15. Gladys Landaverde (El Salvador) 4:18.26
Heat 2 1. Lisa Dobriskey (Britain) 4:13.32 Q
2. Siham Hilali (Morocco) 4:13.34 Q
3. Asli Cakir Alptekin (Turkey) 4:13.64 Q
4. Nuria Fernandez (Spain) 4:13.72 Q
5. Kaila McKnight (Australia) 4:13.80 Q
6. Jennifer Simpson (U.S.) 4:13.81 Q
7. Ekaterina Martynova (Russia) 4:13.86
8. Genzeb Shumi (Bahrain) 4:14.02
9. Meskerem Assefa (Ethiopia) 4:15.52
10. Eunice Jepkoech Sum (Kenya) 4:16.95
11. Sonja Roman (Slovenia) 4:19.17
12. Eliane Saholinirina (Madagascar) 4:19.46
13. Renata Plis (Poland) 4:19.62
14. Chancel Ilunga Sankuru (DR Congo) 5:05.25
. Ingvill Makestad Bovim (Norway) DNS
Heat 1 1. Abeba Aregawi (Ethiopia) 4:04.55 Q
2. Tatyana Tomashova (Russia) 4:05.10 Q
3. Maryam Yusuf Jamal (Bahrain) 4:05.39 Q
4. Hellen Onsando Obiri (Kenya) 4:05.40 Q
5. Hannah England (Britain) 4:05.73 Q
6. Hilary Stellingwerff (Canada) 4:05.79 Q
7. Shannon Rowbury (U.S.) 4:06.03
8. Lucy Van Dalen (New Zealand) 4:07.04
9. Lucia Klocova (Slovakia) 4:07.79
10. Corinna Harrer (Germany) 4:07.83
11. Marina Muncan (Serbia) 4:11.25
12. Tereza Capkova (Czech Republic) 4:12.15
13. Anzhelika Shevchenko (Ukraine) 4:12.97
14. Natalia Rodriguez (Spain) 4:16.18
15. Tugba Karakaya (Turkey) 4:29.21
. Btissam Lakhouad (Morocco) DNF
Qualified for Next Round 1. Abeba Aregawi (Ethiopia) 4:04.55 2. Tatyana Tomashova (Russia) 4:05.10 3. Maryam Yusuf Jamal (Bahrain) 4:05.39 4. Hellen Onsando Obiri (Kenya) 4:05.40 5. Hannah England (Britain) 4:05.73 6. Hilary Stellingwerff (Canada) 4:05.79 7. Shannon Rowbury (U.S.) 4:06.03 8. Gamze Bulut (Turkey) 4:06.69 9. Morgan Uceny (U.S.) 4:06.87 10. Natallia Kareiva (Belarus) 4:06.87 11. Ekaterina Kostetskaya (Russia) 4:06.94 12. Mimi Belete (Bahrain) 4:07.01 13. Lucy Van Dalen (New Zealand) 4:07.04 14. Laura Weightman (Britain) 4:07.29 15. Nicole Sifuentes (Canada) 4:07.65 16. Lucia Klocova (Slovakia) 4:07.79 17. Zoe Buckman (Australia) 4:07.83 17. Corinna Harrer (Germany) 4:07.83 26. Lisa Dobriskey (Britain) 4:13.32 27. Siham Hilali (Morocco) 4:13.34 29. Asli Cakir Alptekin (Turkey) 4:13.64 30. Nuria Fernandez (Spain) 4:13.72 31. Kaila McKnight (Australia) 4:13.80 32. Jennifer Simpson (U.S.) 4:13.81
LONDON, Feb 20 British badminton chiefs said they were "staggered" on Monday after UK Sport upheld a decision to cut funding for the sport in the cycle leading up to the Tokyo Olympics, despite the men's doubles bronze medal win in Rio.
SAPPORO, Japan, Feb 20 The club scheduled to host the golf at the 2020 Tokyo Games must allow women to have full membership or organisers will have to find another venue, International Olympic Committee (IOC) vice president John Coates told Reuters on Monday.