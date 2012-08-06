LONDON, Aug 6 Ethiopia's Abeba Aregawi was the fastest qualifier in the Olympic women's athletics 1500m first round with a time of 4:04.55.

Russia's Tatyana Tomashova is currently second with a time of 4:05.10 and Bahrain's Maryam Yusuf Jamal is third with a time of 4:05.39 after the most recent heat.

Results Table

Heat 3 1. Gamze Bulut (Turkey) 4 minutes 6.69 seconds Q 2. Morgan Uceny (U.S.) 4:06.87 Q

3. Natallia Kareiva (Belarus) 4:06.87 Q

4. Ekaterina Kostetskaya (Russia) 4:06.94 Q

5. Mimi Belete (Bahrain) 4:07.01 Q

6. Laura Weightman (Britain) 4:07.29 Q

7. Nicole Sifuentes (Canada) 4:07.65

8. Zoe Buckman (Australia) 4:07.83

9. Faith Chepngetich Kipyegon (Kenya) 4:08.78

10. Genzebe Dibaba (Ethiopia) 4:11.15

11. Janet Achola (Uganda) 4:11.64

12. Isabel Macias (Spain) 4:13.07

13. Anna Mishchenko (Ukraine) 4:13.63

14. Betlhem Desalegn (United Arab Emirates) 4:14.07

15. Gladys Landaverde (El Salvador) 4:18.26

Heat 2 1. Lisa Dobriskey (Britain) 4:13.32 Q

2. Siham Hilali (Morocco) 4:13.34 Q

3. Asli Cakir Alptekin (Turkey) 4:13.64 Q

4. Nuria Fernandez (Spain) 4:13.72 Q

5. Kaila McKnight (Australia) 4:13.80 Q

6. Jennifer Simpson (U.S.) 4:13.81 Q

7. Ekaterina Martynova (Russia) 4:13.86

8. Genzeb Shumi (Bahrain) 4:14.02

9. Meskerem Assefa (Ethiopia) 4:15.52

10. Eunice Jepkoech Sum (Kenya) 4:16.95

11. Sonja Roman (Slovenia) 4:19.17

12. Eliane Saholinirina (Madagascar) 4:19.46

13. Renata Plis (Poland) 4:19.62

14. Chancel Ilunga Sankuru (DR Congo) 5:05.25

. Ingvill Makestad Bovim (Norway) DNS

Heat 1 1. Abeba Aregawi (Ethiopia) 4:04.55 Q

2. Tatyana Tomashova (Russia) 4:05.10 Q

3. Maryam Yusuf Jamal (Bahrain) 4:05.39 Q

4. Hellen Onsando Obiri (Kenya) 4:05.40 Q

5. Hannah England (Britain) 4:05.73 Q

6. Hilary Stellingwerff (Canada) 4:05.79 Q

7. Shannon Rowbury (U.S.) 4:06.03

8. Lucy Van Dalen (New Zealand) 4:07.04

9. Lucia Klocova (Slovakia) 4:07.79

10. Corinna Harrer (Germany) 4:07.83

11. Marina Muncan (Serbia) 4:11.25

12. Tereza Capkova (Czech Republic) 4:12.15

13. Anzhelika Shevchenko (Ukraine) 4:12.97

14. Natalia Rodriguez (Spain) 4:16.18

15. Tugba Karakaya (Turkey) 4:29.21

. Btissam Lakhouad (Morocco) DNF

Qualified for Next Round 1. Abeba Aregawi (Ethiopia) 4:04.55 2. Tatyana Tomashova (Russia) 4:05.10 3. Maryam Yusuf Jamal (Bahrain) 4:05.39 4. Hellen Onsando Obiri (Kenya) 4:05.40 5. Hannah England (Britain) 4:05.73 6. Hilary Stellingwerff (Canada) 4:05.79 7. Shannon Rowbury (U.S.) 4:06.03 8. Gamze Bulut (Turkey) 4:06.69 9. Morgan Uceny (U.S.) 4:06.87 10. Natallia Kareiva (Belarus) 4:06.87 11. Ekaterina Kostetskaya (Russia) 4:06.94 12. Mimi Belete (Bahrain) 4:07.01 13. Lucy Van Dalen (New Zealand) 4:07.04 14. Laura Weightman (Britain) 4:07.29 15. Nicole Sifuentes (Canada) 4:07.65 16. Lucia Klocova (Slovakia) 4:07.79 17. Zoe Buckman (Australia) 4:07.83 17. Corinna Harrer (Germany) 4:07.83 26. Lisa Dobriskey (Britain) 4:13.32 27. Siham Hilali (Morocco) 4:13.34 29. Asli Cakir Alptekin (Turkey) 4:13.64 30. Nuria Fernandez (Spain) 4:13.72 31. Kaila McKnight (Australia) 4:13.80 32. Jennifer Simpson (U.S.) 4:13.81