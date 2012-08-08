(adds details, quotes)
By Alison Wildey
LONDON Aug 8 American sprinter Allyson Felix
put her long-awaited victory in the Olympic 200 metres final on
Wednesday down to her earlier performance in the 100 at the
London Games.
Felix found an extra burst of speed down the home straight
to pull away and win the 200 in 21.88 seconds, finally laying to
rest the ghosts of Athens and Beijing where she finished second
to Jamaican Veronica Campbell-Brown.
The American has won the world title three times but always
made it clear it was the Olympic crown she coveted most.
In an attempt to find something extra for London, Felix had
dropped back to the 100 this season after doubling up in the 200
and 400 for last year's world championships and winning neither.
"I think it was huge for me," the 26-year-old said of
running the shorter sprint where she finished fifth in the final
in a personal best of 10.89.
"I learned a lot from last year... and I felt that going
back to the 100 made me aggressive, of course there's work to do
there but having a PR (personal record) encouraged me and I just
knew that that speed would help in the 200 and it definitely
did," Felix told a news conference.
It was a first women's 200 Olympic gold for the United
States since Gwen Torrence in 1992 and Felix won it against a
top-class field including 100 metres champion Shelly-Ann
Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica and silver medallist Carmelita Jeter,
400 winner Sanya Richards-Ross and, of course, Campbell-Brown.
"To lose to her twice in Olympics Games has been tough but
she's not like a horrible person so it's hard to hate her or
anything like that," Felix said of her arch-rival.
"It's just that when we get in the races together we push
each other."
Between them, the pair have won every world outdoor and
Olympic title since 2004.
This time, however, Campbell-Brown faded in the home
straight to finish fourth as the elegant Felix floated down the
track to enjoy her golden moment.
Fraser-Pryce took the silver and American Jeter the bronze
"I just think it hasn't completely sunk in yet," said a
beaming Felix.
"It's been a long time coming and before the race I just
reflected on the journey and I thought about Beijing and
crossing the line, seeing my family and breaking down there.
Tonight I saw them and it was just complete happiness."
(Editing by Ed Osmond)