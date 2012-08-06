Games-Host Indonesia targets eighth place at 2018 Asian Games
JAKARTA, Feb 21 Indonesia is targeting an eighth-place finish and 15 gold medals at the Asian Games it hosts next year, a senior minister of the Southeast Asian country has said.
LONDON, Aug 6 Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce won Heat 6 of the Olympic women's athletics 200m first round on Monday. Results Table Heat 6 1. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (Jamaica) 22.71 seconds Q 2. Anthonique Strachan (Bahamas) 22.75 Q 3. Elyzaveta Bryzgina (Ukraine) 22.82 Q 4. Evelyn dos Santos (Brazil) 23.07 q 5. Crystal Emmanuel (Canada) 23.10 q 6. Marielis Sanchez (Dominican Republic) 23.20 7. Viktoriya Zyabkina (Kazakhstan) 23.49 8. Nelkis Casabona (Cuba) 23.82 9. Luan Gabriel (Dominica) 24.12 Heat 5 1. Mariya Ryemyen (Ukraine) 22.58 Q 2. Myriam Soumare (France) 22.70 Q 3. Veronica Campbell-Brown (Jamaica) 22.75 Q 4. Lea Sprunger (Switzerland) 23.27 5. Ezinne Okparaebo (Norway) 23.30 6. Natalia Rusakova (Russia) 23.40 7. Erika Chavez (Ecuador) 23.70 8. Kirsten Nieuwendam (Suriname) 24.07 9. Seyha Chan (Cambodia) 26.62 Heat 4 1. Sanya Richards-Ross (U.S.) 22.48 Q 2. LaVerne Jones-Ferrette (Virgin Islands) 22.64 Q 3. Hrystyna Stuy (Ukraine) 22.66 Q 4. Kai Selvon (Trinidad and Tobago) 22.85 q 5. Ivet Lalova (Bulgaria) 23.01 q 6. Eleni Artymata (Cyprus) 23.09 q 7. Norma Gonzalez (Colombia) 23.46 8. Nercely Soto (Venezuela) 23.54 9. Vladislava Ovcharenko (Tajikistan) 24.39 Heat 3 1. Carmelita Jeter (U.S.) 22.65 Q 2. Abiodun Oyepitan (Britain) 22.92 Q 3. Sherone Simpson (Jamaica) 22.97 Q 4. Maria Belibasaki (Greece) 23.36 5. Ana Claudia Silva (Brazil) 23.40 6. Gloria Asumnu (Nigeria) 23.43 7. Chisato Fukushima (Japan) 24.14 8. Gretta Taslakian (Lebanon) 24.49 . Cydonie Mothersille (Cayman Islands) DNS Heat 2 1. Allyson Felix (U.S.) 22.71 Q 2. Semoy Hackett (Trinidad and Tobago) 22.81 Q 3. Janelle Redhead (Grenada) 23.08 Q 4. Anyika Onuora (Britain) 23.23 5. Elizabeta Savlinis (Russia) 23.23 6. Gloria Hooper (Italy) 23.25 7. Debbie Ferguson-McKenzie (Bahamas) 23.49 8. Vida Anim (Ghana) 23.71 9. Ndeye Fatou Soumah (Senegal) 23.89
Heat 1 1. Murielle Ahoure (Ivory Coast) 22.55 Q 2. Aleksandra Fedoriva (Russia) 22.61 Q 3. Margaret Adeoye (Britain) 22.94 Q 4. Allison Peter (Virgin Islands) 23.00 q 5. Christy Udoh (Nigeria) 23.19 6. Andreea Ograzeanu (Romania) 23.46 7. Anna Kielbasinska (Poland) 23.67 8. Hinikissia Albertine Ndikert (Chad) 26.06 . Marlena Wesh (Haiti) DNS Qualified for Next Round 1. Sanya Richards-Ross (U.S.) 22.48 2. Murielle Ahoure (Ivory Coast) 22.55 3. Mariya Ryemyen (Ukraine) 22.58 4. Aleksandra Fedoriva (Russia) 22.61 5. LaVerne Jones-Ferrette (Virgin Islands) 22.64 6. Carmelita Jeter (U.S.) 22.65 7. Hrystyna Stuy (Ukraine) 22.66 8. Myriam Soumare (France) 22.70 9. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (Jamaica) 22.71 9. Allyson Felix (U.S.) 22.71 11. Veronica Campbell-Brown (Jamaica) 22.75 11. Anthonique Strachan (Bahamas) 22.75 13. Semoy Hackett (Trinidad and Tobago) 22.81 14. Elyzaveta Bryzgina (Ukraine) 22.82 15. Kai Selvon (Trinidad and Tobago) 22.85 16. Abiodun Oyepitan (Britain) 22.92 17. Margaret Adeoye (Britain) 22.94 18. Sherone Simpson (Jamaica) 22.97 19. Allison Peter (Virgin Islands) 23.00 20. Ivet Lalova (Bulgaria) 23.01 21. Evelyn dos Santos (Brazil) 23.07 22. Janelle Redhead (Grenada) 23.08 23. Eleni Artymata (Cyprus) 23.09 24. Crystal Emmanuel (Canada) 23.10
LONDON, Feb 20 British badminton chiefs said they were "staggered" on Monday after UK Sport upheld a decision to cut funding for the sport in the cycle leading up to the Tokyo Olympics, despite the men's doubles bronze medal win in Rio.
SAPPORO, Japan, Feb 20 The club scheduled to host the golf at the 2020 Tokyo Games must allow women to have full membership or organisers will have to find another venue, International Olympic Committee (IOC) vice president John Coates told Reuters on Monday.