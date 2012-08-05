LONDON Aug 5 Kazakhstan's Olga Rypakova leaped to gold in the women's triple jump final at the London Olympics on Sunday.

Rypakova's season's best mark of 14.98 metres was enough to see off Colombia's Caterine Ibarguen and Olha Saladuha of Ukraine who took silver and bronze respectively.

Russia's Tatyana Lebedeva, who has two silver and one bronze Olympic medals, finished 10th. (Reporting by Neil Maidment, editing by Ed Osmond)