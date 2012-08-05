Alpine skiing-France opens medal account with team gold
ST MORITZ, Switzerland, Feb 14 France won nations' team gold on Tuesday for their first medal of the 2017 Alpine skiing world championships.
By Neil Maidment
LONDON Aug 5 Kazakhstan's Olga Rypakova produced a season's best leap to take gold in the women's triple jump final at the London Olympics on Sunday.
The 27-year-old former heptathlete and long jumper produced a mark of 14.98 metres to see off Caterine Ibarguen of Colombia and Ukraine's world and double European champion Olha Saladuha who took silver and bronze respectively.
Rypakova, who won silver at last year's world championships, set the winning mark with her third attempt, finishing the night 18 centimetres clear of Ibarguen. Rypakova's previous season's best was 14.84.
Ukraine's Saladuha, a strong favourite to take gold in London having produced four of the top 10 best jumps this year, looked to have catapulted herself into the medal places with her last jump of 14.79 that put her second.
But it was not to be as Ibarguen, who had occupied the silver medal position for most of the night, went one centimetre better to reclaim second and push Saladuha into bronze.
All three medallists finished on the podium at last year's world championships in Daegu, South Korea.
Russia's Tatyana Lebedeva, who has two silver and one bronze Olympic medals, finished 10th and announced shortly after that she would retire, while Britain's oldest female Olympic track and field debutant Yamile Aldama, who turns 40 this month, ended fifth. (Editing by Ed Osmond)
MONACO, Feb 13 A refugee team that competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics with 10 athletes from countries including Syria and South Sudan was named on Monday as winner of a Laureus Award for sporting inspiration.
CAPE TOWN, Feb 12 Caster Semenya is not excited about the prospect of having her 2012 Olympic and 2011 world championships silver medals upgraded to gold in the wake of Mariya Savinova-Farnosova doping ban, the coach of the South African 800 metres athlete said on Sunday.