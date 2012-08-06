Games-Host Indonesia targets eighth place at 2018 Asian Games
JAKARTA, Feb 21 Indonesia is targeting an eighth-place finish and 15 gold medals at the Asian Games it hosts next year, a senior minister of the Southeast Asian country has said.
LONDON Aug 6 World champion Yuliya Zaripova won the women's 3,000 metres steeplechase at the London Olympics on Monday, becoming just the second champion in the event.
The 26-year-old Russian led from the start at a rainy Olympic Stadium and stormed across the finish line well clear of the field in a personal best time of nine minutes 6.72 seconds.
Habiba Ghribi of Tunisia won silver in 9:08.37, a national record, and Ethiopia's Sofia Assefa took bronze in 9:09.84.
Defending champion Gulnara Galkina of Russia, who won gold in the event's first appearance at the Olympics four years ago, pulled up injured and failed to finish. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON, Feb 20 British badminton chiefs said they were "staggered" on Monday after UK Sport upheld a decision to cut funding for the sport in the cycle leading up to the Tokyo Olympics, despite the men's doubles bronze medal win in Rio.
SAPPORO, Japan, Feb 20 The club scheduled to host the golf at the 2020 Tokyo Games must allow women to have full membership or organisers will have to find another venue, International Olympic Committee (IOC) vice president John Coates told Reuters on Monday.