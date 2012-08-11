LONDON Aug 11 The United States won the women's
4x400 metres relay by some distance at the London Olympics on
Saturday to give Allyson Felix her third gold medal of the
Games.
Felix, who won the 200 metres individual title and was part
of the 4x100m team that smashed the 27-year-old world record on
Friday, ran the second leg as the Americans crossed the line
first for the sixth successive Olympics.
There was to be no world record in the one-lap relay with
Sanya Richards-Ross, the individual 400 metres champion,
crossing the line in three minutes 16.87 seconds, outside the
mark of 3:15.17 set by the Soviet Union at the 1988 Seoul
Olympics.
Russia finished second for silver in 3:20.23 and the bronze
went to Jamaica who ran 3:20.95.
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Ed Osmond)