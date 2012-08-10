LONDON Aug 10 The United States women's 4x400
metres relay team are chasing records as well as Olympic gold,
DeeDee Trotter said on Friday after anchoring them to victory in
their heat.
The U.S, minus Olympic 400 champion Sanya Richards-Ross,
were brought home by Trotter to win their heat in three minutes
22.09 seconds.
"We have some tough legs tomorrow but we're going after some
records," the individual bronze medallist told reporters.
The American and Russian quartets had pulled clear of the
field by the third leg for a comfortable finish with the first
three teams guaranteed a place in Saturday's final.
Russia were second and Britain, with 400 silver medallist
Christine Ohuruogu on the last leg, third.
Jamaica's women also safely negotiated the heats, winning in
3:25.13 a day after the men's squad failed to qualify for their
final because Jermaine Gonzales pulled up injured during the
race.
(Editing by Ed Osmond)