LONDON Aug 8 Sarah Attar became the first
female track and field athlete to represent Saudi Arabia at an
Olympics when she competed in the 800 metres heats on Wednesday.
The 19-year-old, who wore a white head cover, a long-sleeved
green top and black leggings and sported luminous green running
spikes, received a generous ovation from a capacity crowd at the
Olympic stadium as she trailed in last of the eight runners.
"It's an incredible experience," Attar, who has dual United
States citizenship and is a student at Pepperdine University in
Los Angeles, told reporters.
"It is the hugest honour to be here to represent the women
of Saudi Arabia.
"It is an historic moment. I hope it will make a difference.
It is a huge step forward. It's a really incredible experience."
Attar, who clocked two minutes 44.95 seconds - over 43
seconds behind heat winner Janeth Jepkosgei Busienei of Kenya -
was the second Saudi woman to compete at the Games following
judoka Wojdan Ali Seraj Abdulrahim Shaherkani.
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) had extended a
special invitation to Shaherkani and Attar after it pressed
Saudi Arabia to end its ban on female participation.
Some conservative Saudis had criticised their countrywomen's
participation in London after Saudi Arabia broke with its
practice of sending male-only teams to the world's biggest
sporting event.
