LONDON Aug 4 Croatia's Sandra Perkovic won the
women's discus gold medal at the London Games with a throw of
69.11 metres at the Olympic stadium on Saturday.
Russian Darya Pishchalnikova had thrown over 70 metres this
season but was well down on that distance with 67.56 for the
silver.
China's world champion Li Yanfeng was third with 67.22.
Beijing Olympic champion Stephanie Brown Trafton of the U.S.
finished eighth with 63.01.
Perkovic, who returned from a sixth-month doping ban this
season, was the last to throw and spent the final round pacing
the discus area nervously as her competitors each entered the
circle.
Already sure of the title, Perkovic stepped on to the field
urging the crowd to cheer her last throw, which only went to
64.03 before she burst into tears.
