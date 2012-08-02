ZAGREB Aug 2 Croatian discus thrower Sandra
Perkovic warned her Olympic rivals that anyone thinking of a
medal in London will have to throw beyond 66 metres, according
to the Jutarnji List daily newspaper on Thursday.
"There is no fright. I am not burdened by who my rivals are.
Here, everyone will have the same conditions so all the results
made so far this year are incomparable and useless," the
confident 22-year old, one of the strongest contenders for a
medal, told reporters at Croatian House in London.
The Croat has staged a stunning comeback this season after
serving a six-month suspension for doping last year. At the
Shanghai Golden Grand Prix, she produced a personal best and the
season's second best throw of 68.24 metres.
"In Beijing, the 64 metre throw won gold but I think medals
in London will have to be earned with throws farther than 66. I
cannot promise gold, but I know what I am worth," she said,
adding she was not concerned by the English rain.
"Rain does not bother me at all, I set the national record
in Shanghai in the rain, so it should not be a problem."
Perkovic tested positive for methylhexamine, a banned
psychostimulant, at an anti-doping control in June 2011. She
said she had used an energy drink without knowing its
ingredients.
The Croatian Athletic Federation suspended her for only six
months, saying she had not been aware she was using a stimulant.
(Reporting by Zoran Radosavljevic, editing by Matt Falloon)