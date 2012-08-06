Games-Host Indonesia targets eighth place at 2018 Asian Games
JAKARTA, Feb 21 Indonesia is targeting an eighth-place finish and 15 gold medals at the Asian Games it hosts next year, a senior minister of the Southeast Asian country has said.
LONDON, Aug 6 Nigeria's Muizat Ajoke Odumosu won semifinal 3 of the Olympic women's athletics 400m hurdles semi-finals on Monday. Results Table Semifinal 3 1. Muizat Ajoke Odumosu (Nigeria) 54.40 seconds Q 2. Georganne Moline (U.S.) 54.74 Q 3. Elena Churakova (Russia) 55.70 4. Melaine Walker (Jamaica) 55.74 5. Eilidh Child (Britain) 56.03 6. Satomi Kubokura (Japan) 56.25 . Denisa Rosolova (Czech Republic) DQ . Hanna Titimets (Ukraine) DQ Semifinal 2 1. Lashinda Demus (U.S.) 54.08 Q 2. Kaliese Spencer (Jamaica) 54.20 Q 3. Perri Shakes-Drayton (Britain) 55.19 q 4. Hanna Yaroshchuk (Ukraine) 55.51 5. Irina Davydova (Russia) 55.86 6. Sara Petersen (Denmark) 56.21 7. Anna Jesien (Poland) 56.28 8. Sarah-Lynn Wells (Canada) 56.71 Semifinal 1 1. Natalya Antyukh (Russia) 53.33 Q 2. Zuzana Hejnova (Czech Republic) 53.62 Q 3. T'Erea Brown (U.S.) 54.21 q 4. Elodie Ouedraogo (Belgium) 55.20 5. Nickiesha Wilson (Jamaica) 55.77 6. Hayat Lambarki (Morocco) 56.18 7. Vera Barbosa (Portugal) 56.27 . Lauren Boden (Australia) DQ Qualified for Next Round 1. Natalya Antyukh (Russia) 53.33 2. Zuzana Hejnova (Czech Republic) 53.62 3. Lashinda Demus (U.S.) 54.08 4. Kaliese Spencer (Jamaica) 54.20 5. T'Erea Brown (U.S.) 54.21 6. Muizat Ajoke Odumosu (Nigeria) 54.40 7. Georganne Moline (U.S.) 54.74 8. Perri Shakes-Drayton (Britain) 55.19
LONDON, Feb 20 British badminton chiefs said they were "staggered" on Monday after UK Sport upheld a decision to cut funding for the sport in the cycle leading up to the Tokyo Olympics, despite the men's doubles bronze medal win in Rio.
SAPPORO, Japan, Feb 20 The club scheduled to host the golf at the 2020 Tokyo Games must allow women to have full membership or organisers will have to find another venue, International Olympic Committee (IOC) vice president John Coates told Reuters on Monday.