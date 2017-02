LONDON, Aug 7 Australia's Sally Pearson won the Olympic gold medal in the women's 100m hurdles on Tuesday. Dawn Harper of the United States won the silver and Kellie Wells of the United States won the bronze. Results Table 1. Sally Pearson (Australia) 12.35 seconds 2. Dawn Harper (U.S.) 12.37 3. Kellie Wells (U.S.) 12.48 4. Lolo Jones (U.S.) 12.58 5. Nevin Yanit (Turkey) 12.58 6. Phylicia George (Canada) 12.65 7. Jessica Zelinka (Canada) 12.69 8. Beate Schrott (Austria) 13.07