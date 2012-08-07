LONDON Aug 7 World champion Sally Pearson won
the women's 100 metres hurdles in a blanket finish to give
Australia their first gold medal in athletics at the London
Olympics on Tuesday.
The dominant sprint hurdler of the last two years, Pearson
led from the start but Americans Dawn Harper and Kellie Wells
pushed her all the way before the Australian crossed the line in
12.35 seconds, an Olympic record.
Defending champion Harper took silver in 12.37 and Wells won
bronze in 12.48, both athletes running personal bests.
The 25-year-old Pearson faced a nervous wait before her name
flashed up on the scoreboard and she collapsed on the track in
delight when her victory was confirmed.
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Ed Osmond)