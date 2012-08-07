LONDON Aug 7 Sally Pearson fulfilled a dream on
Tuesday that was inspired 12 years ago when Cathy Freeman won
400 metres gold in front of more than 100,000 screaming
Australians at the Sydney Olympics.
A dozen years and a lot of hard work later Pearson won the
100 metres hurdles title at the London Games, appropriately
handing Australia their first track gold medal since Freeman's
emotional win.
Runner-up at the Beijing Games four years ago and world
champion in Daegu last year, this was the crowning achievement
for the 25-year-old Queenslander.
"I've wanted this ever since I saw Cathy Freeman win gold at
the Sydney Olympics," Pearson told reporters. "I thought 'how do
I do that? how do I become the best athlete in the world?'"
"Winning a gold medal is not easy but I believed in myself,
especially over the last four years.
"After I won the silver in Beijing, I knew I had the talent
and self-belief to be the best in the world.
"This is everything I have ever wanted and more."
Pearson has enjoyed a dominant two years in which she lost
just once in each season, beaten in Brussels at the end of 2011
and losing to Kellie Wells in her last race before the London
Games.
The Australian's self-belief never wavered.
"I wasn't having a good day in the office in London and it
was very hard knowing I had won so many races and Kellie got me
on the line," she said.
"At the same time I knew that my preparation was fantastic
and I knew that one race couldn't stop me from winning an
Olympic gold medal."
When Beijing Olympic champion Dawn Harper ran a personal
best of 12.46 seconds in the semi-finals on Tuesday, it only
strengthened Pearson's resolve and she ran her own season's best
time (12.39) in her heat.
"I was really ready for that race," she said. "When Dawn ran
12.46 in the semis, I thought I'm going to stamp my name on this
race, I'm going to make them realise that I'm here to win and
I'm here to run fast."
Even when she was pushed all the way to the line by Wells
and Harper in the final, she said never really thought she had
lost.
"I had a little panic for a moment that I hadn't won it but
I knew in my heart I had and it was just a matter of confirming
it on the screen," she said.
Pearson, who finished in an Olympic record time of 12.35 to
beat Harper by two hundredths of a second, said even the teeming
London rain had not bothered her.
There had also been no thought at all about bettering
Yordanka Donkova's 24-year-old world record of 12.21.
Her familiar grim "race face" now replaced by a wide smile,
Pearson once again summed up her philosophy.
"It's just really belief for me, it's just believing in
yourself," she concluded. "Giving it crack, knowing that you can
do it."
(Editing by Ed Osmond)