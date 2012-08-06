Games-Host Indonesia targets eighth place at 2018 Asian Games
JAKARTA, Feb 21 Indonesia is targeting an eighth-place finish and 15 gold medals at the Asian Games it hosts next year, a senior minister of the Southeast Asian country has said.
LONDON, Aug 6 Women's athletics 100m hurdles first round results.
The top qualifiers were Australia's Sally Pearson with 12.57 seconds, the United States' Lolo Jones with 12.68 and the United States' Kellie Wells with 12.69.
Results Table Heat 6 1. Lolo Jones (U.S.) 12.68 seconds Q 2. Phylicia George (Canada) 12.83 Q 3. Marzia Caravelli (Italy) 13.01 Q 4. Yuliya Kondakova (Russia) 13.10 5. Sun Yawei (China) 13.26 6. Noemi Zbaeren (Switzerland) 13.33 7. Brigitte Foster-Hylton (Jamaica) 13.98 8. Odile Ahouanwanou (Benin) 14.76 9. Bibiana Martina (Equatorial Guinea) 16.18 Heat 5 1. Sally Pearson (Australia) 12.57 Q 2. Reina-Flor Okori (France) 13.01 Q 3. Carolin Nytra (Germany) 13.30 Q 4. Anastasiya Soprunova (Kazakhstan) 13.40 5. Sonata Tamosaityte (Lithuania) 13.59 6. Lavonne Idlette (Dominican Republic) 13.60 7. Dipna Lim Prasad (Singapore) 14.68 8. Silvia Panguana (Mozambique) 14.68 . Ekaterina Poplavskaya (Belarus) DSQ Heat 4 1. Nevin Yanit (Turkey) 12.70 Q 2. Dawn Harper (U.S.) 12.75 Q 3. Ekaterina Galitskaya (Russia) 12.89 Q 4. Derval O'Rourke (Ireland) 12.91 5. Nikkita Holder (Canada) 12.93 6. Brigitte Merlano (Colombia) 13.21 7. Jung Hyelim (Korea) 13.48 8. Jeimy Bernardez (Honduras) 14.36 Heat 3 1. Kellie Wells (U.S.) 12.69 Q 2. Tatyana Dektyareva (Russia) 12.87 Q 3. Lucie Skrobakova (Czech Republic) 13.01 Q 4. Cindy Roleder (Germany) 13.06 5. Shermaine Williams (Jamaica) 13.07 6. Lina Florez (Colombia) 13.17 7. Natalya Ivoninskaya (Kazakhstan) 13.48 8. Marthe Koala (Burkina Faso) 13.91 Heat 2 1. Beate Schrott (Austria) 13.09 Q 2. Eline Berings (Belgium) 13.46 Q 3. Ivanique Kemp (Bahamas) 13.51 Q 4. Seun Adigun (Nigeria) 13.56 5. Anastassiya Pilipenko (Kazakhstan) 13.77 6. Lecabela Quaresma (Sao Tome and Principe) 14.54 . Jessica Ennis (Britain) DNS . Latoya Greaves (Jamaica) DNS Heat 1 1. Alina Talay (Belarus) 12.71 Q 2. Jessica Zelinka (Canada) 12.75 Q 3. Tiffany Porter (Britain) 12.79 Q 4. Anne Zagre (Belgium) 13.04 5. Marina Tomic (Slovenia) 13.10 6. Rosvitha Okou (Ivory Coast) 13.62 7. Ayako Kimura (Japan) 13.75 . Rahamatou Drame (Mali) DSQ Qualified for Next Round 1. Sally Pearson (Australia) 12.57 2. Lolo Jones (U.S.) 12.68 3. Kellie Wells (U.S.) 12.69 4. Nevin Yanit (Turkey) 12.70 5. Alina Talay (Belarus) 12.71 6. Dawn Harper (U.S.) 12.75 6. Jessica Zelinka (Canada) 12.75 8. Tiffany Porter (Britain) 12.79 9. Phylicia George (Canada) 12.83 10. Tatyana Dektyareva (Russia) 12.87 11. Ekaterina Galitskaya (Russia) 12.89 12. Derval O'Rourke (Ireland) 12.91 13. Nikkita Holder (Canada) 12.93 14. Reina-Flor Okori (France) 13.01 14. Lucie Skrobakova (Czech Republic) 13.01 14. Marzia Caravelli (Italy) 13.01 17. Anne Zagre (Belgium) 13.04 18. Cindy Roleder (Germany) 13.06 19. Shermaine Williams (Jamaica) 13.07 20. Beate Schrott (Austria) 13.09 21. Yuliya Kondakova (Russia) 13.10 22. Carolin Nytra (Germany) 13.30 23. Eline Berings (Belgium) 13.46 24. Ivanique Kemp (Bahamas) 13.51
LONDON, Feb 20 British badminton chiefs said they were "staggered" on Monday after UK Sport upheld a decision to cut funding for the sport in the cycle leading up to the Tokyo Olympics, despite the men's doubles bronze medal win in Rio.
SAPPORO, Japan, Feb 20 The club scheduled to host the golf at the 2020 Tokyo Games must allow women to have full membership or organisers will have to find another venue, International Olympic Committee (IOC) vice president John Coates told Reuters on Monday.