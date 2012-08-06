LONDON, Aug 6 Women's athletics 100m hurdles first round results.

The top qualifiers were Australia's Sally Pearson with 12.57 seconds, the United States' Lolo Jones with 12.68 and the United States' Kellie Wells with 12.69.

Results Table Heat 6 1. Lolo Jones (U.S.) 12.68 seconds Q 2. Phylicia George (Canada) 12.83 Q 3. Marzia Caravelli (Italy) 13.01 Q 4. Yuliya Kondakova (Russia) 13.10 5. Sun Yawei (China) 13.26 6. Noemi Zbaeren (Switzerland) 13.33 7. Brigitte Foster-Hylton (Jamaica) 13.98 8. Odile Ahouanwanou (Benin) 14.76 9. Bibiana Martina (Equatorial Guinea) 16.18 Heat 5 1. Sally Pearson (Australia) 12.57 Q 2. Reina-Flor Okori (France) 13.01 Q 3. Carolin Nytra (Germany) 13.30 Q 4. Anastasiya Soprunova (Kazakhstan) 13.40 5. Sonata Tamosaityte (Lithuania) 13.59 6. Lavonne Idlette (Dominican Republic) 13.60 7. Dipna Lim Prasad (Singapore) 14.68 8. Silvia Panguana (Mozambique) 14.68 . Ekaterina Poplavskaya (Belarus) DSQ Heat 4 1. Nevin Yanit (Turkey) 12.70 Q 2. Dawn Harper (U.S.) 12.75 Q 3. Ekaterina Galitskaya (Russia) 12.89 Q 4. Derval O'Rourke (Ireland) 12.91 5. Nikkita Holder (Canada) 12.93 6. Brigitte Merlano (Colombia) 13.21 7. Jung Hyelim (Korea) 13.48 8. Jeimy Bernardez (Honduras) 14.36 Heat 3 1. Kellie Wells (U.S.) 12.69 Q 2. Tatyana Dektyareva (Russia) 12.87 Q 3. Lucie Skrobakova (Czech Republic) 13.01 Q 4. Cindy Roleder (Germany) 13.06 5. Shermaine Williams (Jamaica) 13.07 6. Lina Florez (Colombia) 13.17 7. Natalya Ivoninskaya (Kazakhstan) 13.48 8. Marthe Koala (Burkina Faso) 13.91 Heat 2 1. Beate Schrott (Austria) 13.09 Q 2. Eline Berings (Belgium) 13.46 Q 3. Ivanique Kemp (Bahamas) 13.51 Q 4. Seun Adigun (Nigeria) 13.56 5. Anastassiya Pilipenko (Kazakhstan) 13.77 6. Lecabela Quaresma (Sao Tome and Principe) 14.54 . Jessica Ennis (Britain) DNS . Latoya Greaves (Jamaica) DNS Heat 1 1. Alina Talay (Belarus) 12.71 Q 2. Jessica Zelinka (Canada) 12.75 Q 3. Tiffany Porter (Britain) 12.79 Q 4. Anne Zagre (Belgium) 13.04 5. Marina Tomic (Slovenia) 13.10 6. Rosvitha Okou (Ivory Coast) 13.62 7. Ayako Kimura (Japan) 13.75 . Rahamatou Drame (Mali) DSQ Qualified for Next Round 1. Sally Pearson (Australia) 12.57 2. Lolo Jones (U.S.) 12.68 3. Kellie Wells (U.S.) 12.69 4. Nevin Yanit (Turkey) 12.70 5. Alina Talay (Belarus) 12.71 6. Dawn Harper (U.S.) 12.75 6. Jessica Zelinka (Canada) 12.75 8. Tiffany Porter (Britain) 12.79 9. Phylicia George (Canada) 12.83 10. Tatyana Dektyareva (Russia) 12.87 11. Ekaterina Galitskaya (Russia) 12.89 12. Derval O'Rourke (Ireland) 12.91 13. Nikkita Holder (Canada) 12.93 14. Reina-Flor Okori (France) 13.01 14. Lucie Skrobakova (Czech Republic) 13.01 14. Marzia Caravelli (Italy) 13.01 17. Anne Zagre (Belgium) 13.04 18. Cindy Roleder (Germany) 13.06 19. Shermaine Williams (Jamaica) 13.07 20. Beate Schrott (Austria) 13.09 21. Yuliya Kondakova (Russia) 13.10 22. Carolin Nytra (Germany) 13.30 23. Eline Berings (Belgium) 13.46 24. Ivanique Kemp (Bahamas) 13.51