LONDON, Aug 3 Lithuania's Austra Skujyte won the Olympic women's athletics heptathlon high jump at the 2012 London Games on Friday with 1.92 metres(6.30 feet) at the Olympic Stadium in London.

The current leaders after this phase are Britain's Jessica Ennis with 2249 points, the United States' Hyleas Fountain with 2224 points and Britain's Katarina Thompson with 2146 points. Results Table

100m Hurdles High Jump Overall 1. Jessica Ennis (England) 12.54 1.86 2249 2. Hyleas Fountain (U.S.) 12.70 1.86 2224 3. Katarina Johnson-Thompson (Britain) 13.48 1.89 2146 4. Austra Skujyte (Lithuania) 14.00 1.92 2110 5. Antoinette Djimou (France) 12.96 1.80 2108 6. Lyudmyla Yosypenko (Ukraine) 13.25 1.83 2103 7. Lilli Schwarzkopf (Germany) 13.26 1.83 2102 8. Brianne Theisen (Canada) 13.30 1.83 2096 9. Kristina Savitckaia (Russia) 13.37 1.83 2085 10. Nadine Broersen (Netherlands) 13.64 1.86 2084 11. Yana Maksimava (Belarus) 13.97 1.89 2076 12. Nataliya Dobrynska (Ukraine) 13.57 1.83 2056 13. Hanna Melnychenko (Ukraine) 13.32 1.80 2055 14. Jennifer Oeser (Germany) 13.42 1.80 2040 15. Laura Ikauniece (Latvia) 13.71 1.83 2036 16. Dafne Schippers (Netherlands) 13.48 1.80 2031 16. Tatyana Chernova (Russia) 13.48 1.80 2031 18. Olga Kurban (Russia) 13.56 1.80 2019 19. Jessica Zelinka (Canada) 12.65 1.68 2008 20. Uhunoma Osazuwa (Nigeria) 13.46 1.77 1997 21. Sharon Day (U.S.) 13.57 1.77 1981 22. Jessica Samuelsson (Sweden) 13.58 1.77 1980 23. Aiga Grabuste (Latvia) 13.65 1.77 1969 24. Sarah Cowley (New Zealand) 13.95 1.80 1963 25. Eliska Klucinova (Czech Republic) 14.01 1.80 1955 26. Grit Sadeiko (Estonia) 13.50 1.74 1953 27. Ellen Sprunger (Switzerland) 13.35 1.71 1939 28. Sara Aerts (Belgium) 12.94 1.65 1928 29. Karolina Tyminska (Poland) 13.22 1.68 1921 30. Gyoergyi Farkas (Hungary) 14.33 1.80 1910 31. Chantae McMillan (U.S.) 13.49 1.68 1882 32. Marisa De Aniceto (France) 13.74 1.71 1882 33. Ivona Dadic (Austria) 14.58 1.80 1876 34. Sofia Ifadidou (Greece) 13.82 1.68 1834 35. Ida Marcussen (Norway) 14.08 1.68 1797 36. Irina Karpova (Kazakhstan) 14.21 1.68 1779 37. Louise Hazel (Britain) 13.48 1.59 1777 38. Julia Maechtig (Germany) 14.54 1.68 1733 . Margaret Simpson (Ghana) DNS DNS DNS