LONDON, Aug 4 Greece's Sofia Yfantidou won the Olympic women's athletics
heptathlon javelin throw on Saturday. The current leaders after this phase are Britain's Jessica
Ennis, Lithuania's Austra Skujyte and Ukraine's Lyudmyla Yosypenko.
Results Table
100m Hurdles High Jump Shot Put 200m Long Jump Javelin Overall
1. Jessica Ennis (England) 12.54 1.86 14.28 22.83 6.48 47.49 5971
2. Austra Skujyte (Lithuania) 14.00 1.92 17.31 25.43 6.25 51.13 5783
3. Lyudmyla Yosypenko (Ukraine) 13.25 1.83 13.90 23.68 6.31 49.63 5701
4. Antoinette Djimou (France) 12.96 1.80 14.26 24.72 6.13 55.87 5696
5. Lilli Schwarzkopf (Germany) 13.26 1.83 14.77 24.77 6.30 51.73 5692
6. Tatyana Chernova (Russia) 13.48 1.80 14.17 23.67 6.54 46.29 5657
7. Kristina Savitckaia (Russia) 13.37 1.83 14.77 24.46 6.21 43.70 5520
8. Jessica Zelinka (Canada) 12.65 1.68 14.81 23.32 5.91 45.75 5503
9. Laura Ikauniece (Latvia) 13.71 1.83 12.64 24.16 6.13 51.27 5480
10. Hanna Melnychenko (Ukraine) 13.32 1.80 12.96 24.09 6.40 43.86 5469
11. Jennifer Oeser (Germany) 13.42 1.80 14.16 24.39 6.07 46.61 5455
12. Nadine Broersen (Netherlands) 13.64 1.86 13.57 25.13 5.94 51.98 5454
13. Dafne Schippers (Netherlands) 13.48 1.80 13.67 22.83 6.28 36.63 5439
14. Brianne Theisen (Canada) 13.30 1.83 12.89 24.35 6.01 46.47 5408
15. Jessica Samuelsson (Sweden) 13.58 1.77 14.18 24.25 6.18 42.02 5354
16. Katarina Thompson (Britain) 13.48 1.89 11.32 23.73 6.19 38.37 5313
17. Sharon Day (U.S.) 13.57 1.77 14.28 24.36 5.85 43.90 5286
18. Yana Maksimava (Belarus) 13.97 1.89 14.09 25.43 5.99 42.33 5282
19. Olga Kurban (Russia) 13.56 1.80 13.71 23.88 5.83 40.36 5258
20. Ellen Sprunger (Switzerland) 13.35 1.71 12.62 23.59 5.88 45.63 5250
21. Eliska Klucinova (Czech Republic) 14.01 1.80 12.93 25.00 6.13 45.65 5231
22. Grit Sadeiko (Estonia) 13.50 1.74 12.43 24.25 6.11 44.12 5230
23. Gyoergyi Farkas (Hungary) 14.33 1.80 13.55 25.72 6.07 46.52 5160
24. Marisa De Aniceto (France) 13.74 1.71 13.09 25.26 5.76 51.98 5154
25. Sofia Yfantidou (Greece) 13.82 1.68 12.96 25.91 5.81 56.96 5151
26. Chantae McMillan (U.S.) 13.49 1.68 14.92 25.25 5.37 49.78 5121
27. Hyleas Fountain (U.S.) 12.70 1.86 11.99 23.64 6.05 21.60 5084
28. Ivona Dadic (Austria) 14.58 1.80 12.19 24.29 6.00 41.82 5055
29. Sarah Cowley (New Zealand) 13.95 1.80 12.37 25.60 6.00 41.90 5036
30. Louise Hazel (Britain) 13.48 1.59 12.81 24.48 5.77 47.38 5016
31. Ida Marcussen (Norway) 14.08 1.68 13.46 25.15 5.82 42.26 4934
32. Irina Karpova (Kazakhstan) 14.21 1.68 11.68 25.42 5.70 35.75 4613
33. Julia Maechtig (Germany) 14.54 1.68 14.99 25.38 4.06 44.40 4519