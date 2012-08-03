LONDON Aug 3 Britain's Jessica Ennis had a full
house at the Olympic Stadium on its feet on Friday morning when
she ran the fastest heptathlon 100 metres hurdles of all time on
the first day of athletics at the London Games.
Running in the fifth and final heat in the first of seven
events in the discipline, the former world champion stormed down
the track towards the Olympic cauldron, which has been re-sited
at the end of home straight.
Soaring across the hurdles in bright sunshine with the
full-throated roar of the 80,000 crowd driving her on, the
26-year-old crossed the line in 12.54 seconds, the same time
Dawn Harper ran to win 100 metres hurdles gold at the Beijing
Olympics.
Ennis missed that Games four years ago because of injury and
was looking for a good time in the hurdles, one of her best
events, to kickstart her bid for gold.
Ukraine's Nataliya Dobrynska, the defending champion, won
her heat convincingly in 13.57 seconds, while the other main
contender for gold, Russia's world champion Tatyana Chernova,
finished last in Ennis's heat in 13.48.
Ennis's run gave her 1,195 points to lead the rankings ahead
of Canada's Jessica Zelinka (1,178) and American Hyleas Fountain
(1,170), who also ran personal bests to finish second and third
behind the Briton.
The heptathlon continues with the high jump, shot put and
200 metres on Friday before the long jump, javelin and 800m on
Saturday.
(Editing by Ed Osmond)