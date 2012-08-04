LONDON Aug 4 Britain's Jessica Ennis all but secured the Olympic heptathlon gold after taking a lead of 188 points with just the 800 metres to go later on Saturday.

Ennis put in a good long jump of 6.48 metres and then, with perfect timing, threw a personal best of 47.49 in her weakest event, the javelin, for a total of 5,971 points.

Lithuania's Austra Skujyte maintained her medal challenge with 51.13 in the final round of the javelin and has 5,783 with Ukraine's Lyudmyla Yosypenko climbing up to third on 5,701.

Russian Tatyana Chernova, who traditionally has a stronger second day, moved up from ninth overnight to third after winning the long jump with 6.54.

But Chernova, who took Ennis's world title last year thanks to her javelin performance, could not find her rhythm this time and, with right forearm and elbow strapped in bright blue tape, threw only 46.29 to slip to sixth overall on 5,657.

Olympic champion Nataliya Dobrynska did not appear for the javelin after registering only 3.70 in the long jump.

The Ukrainian world indoor pentathlon champion, who missed some training this year following the death of her husband from cancer shortly after she won that title, had ended 10th after the first day.

She ran through the pit on her third long jump attempt and held her head in her hands on the slow walk back.

Expectations were high after Ennis had opened up a 158-point lead on Friday, but the pressure did not appear to affect the 26-year-old who appeared oblivious to the noise and excitement around her, only briefly acknowledging the crowd when she was announced for her events.

Ennis said she had exceeded her expectations on Friday after running with the fastest heptathlon hurdles of all time (12.54) in the first event and a personal best of 22.83 in the 200 in the last for her highest day-one total of 4,158. (Editing by Ed Osmond)