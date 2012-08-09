Cycling-Perkins swaps Australia for Russia in Tokyo 2020 bid
MELBOURNE, Feb 15 Australian two-time world champion track cyclist Shane Perkins has switched allegiance to Russia in a bid to compete at the 2020 Tokyo Games.
LONDON, Aug 9 Women's athletics high jump Group B qualifying round results.
Results Table Group B 1. Svetlana Radzivil (Uzbekistan) 1.96 Q metres 2. Tia Hellebaut (Belgium) 1.93 2. Chaunte Lowe (U.S.) 1.93 2. Svetlana Shkolina (Russia) 1.93 5. Irina Gordeeva (Russia) 1.93 6. Adonia Steryiou (Greece) 1.93 7. Anna Iljustsenko (Estonia) 1.90 8. Doreen Amata (Nigeria) 1.90 9. Levern Spencer (St. Lucia) 1.90 10. Amy Acuff (U.S.) 1.85 10. Ebba Jungmark (Sweden) 1.85 10. Lissa Labiche (Seychelles) 1.85 10. Lesyani Mayor (Cuba) 1.85 10. Venelina Veneva-Mateeva (Bulgaria) 1.85 15. Sahana Kumari (India) 1.80 15. Ana Simic (Croatia) 1.80 17. Vita Styopina (Ukraine) 1.80 . Marina Aitova (Kazakhstan) NM Group A 1. Ruth Beitia (Spain) 1.93 1. Anna Chicherova (Russia) 1.93 1. Emma Green Tregaro (Sweden) 1.93 1. Melanie Melfort (France) 1.93 5. Burcu Ayhan (Turkey) 1.93 6. Brigetta Barrett (U.S.) 1.93 6. Airine Palsyte (Lithuania) 1.93 8. Ariane Friedrich (Germany) 1.93 9. Olena Holosha (Ukraine) 1.90 10. Zheng Xingjuan (China) 1.90 11. Nadiya Dusanova (Uzbekistan) 1.85 11. Esthera Petre (Romania) 1.85 13. Deirdre Ryan (Ireland) 1.85 14. Tonje Angelsen (Norway) 1.85 15. Wanida Boonwan (Thailand) 1.80 15. Duong Thi Viet Anh (Vietnam) 1.80 15. Oldriska Maresova (Czech Republic) 1.80 Qualified for Next Round 1. Svetlana Radzivil (Uzbekistan) 1.96 metres 2. Ruth Beitia (Spain) 1.93 2. Anna Chicherova (Russia) 1.93 2. Emma Green Tregaro (Sweden) 1.93 2. Tia Hellebaut (Belgium) 1.93 2. Chaunte Lowe (U.S.) 1.93 2. Melanie Melfort (France) 1.93 2. Svetlana Shkolina (Russia) 1.93 9. Burcu Ayhan (Turkey) 1.93 10. Brigetta Barrett (U.S.) 1.93 10. Irina Gordeeva (Russia) 1.93 10. Airine Palsyte (Lithuania) 1.93
MONACO, Feb 14 Jamaican sprint great Usain Bolt says he has no regrets about his decision to retire from athletics in 2017 as he has accomplished everything he wants to in the sport.
ST MORITZ, Switzerland, Feb 14 Mathieu Faivre anchored France to nations' team gold on Tuesday and their first medal of the 2017 Alpine skiing world championships.